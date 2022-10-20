Barbara Weber reacts to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s rekindled romance 

Barbara Weber made a dramatic appearance on The Bachelor Season 24. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has a new couple again, as Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan confirmed their rekindled relationship.

Peter and Kelley have dated several times in the past, including dating on The Bachelor Season 24 and post-show.

After many ups and downs and public splits, Peter and Kelley appear to have put their differences aside to give their love another chance.

Kelley confirmed the relationship with a fall photo, and the post received loads of comments and reactions from fans, friends, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Peter’s memorable mother, Barbara Weber, also commented on the news.

The Bachelor viewers will recall Barbara was very opinionated and vocal about her son’s love choices in the past.

So does she approve of Peter and Kelley reuniting?

Barbara Weber weighs in on Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s relationship

After much speculation, Kelley went public with her relationship with Peter Weber in a fall-inspired post that saw Kelley and Peter posing arm and arm among pumpkins and autumn leaves.

Kelley wore a white v-neck tee with green pants, a black jacket, and white sneakers. Peter wore a hoodie, black pants, white sneakers, and his cap backward.

Kelley geo-tagged the post in New York, New York. In the caption, she suggested she was just as surprised as some viewers may be about her rekindled relationship with Peter.

She wrote, “Who would’ve thought, cuz not me.”

The post received over 193k likes and several comments, including from Peter’s mom Barbara.

It appears Kelley has Barbara’s approval as Peter’s mother commented, “So happy for you two,” with two red heart emojis.

Several more Bachelor Nation stars commented with happiness for the couple, including Mykenna Dorn, Blake Moynes, Jason Tartick, and Madison Prewett, who was Peter’s last woman standing on The Bachelor Season 24 after he ditched Hannah Ann Sluss.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Peter Weber asks Kelley Flanagan for a ‘follow back’

Peter also reacted to Kelley’s post.

Keeping his comment lighthearted, Peter asked, “Does this mean I get a follow back now?” with a kissing emoji. Kelley replied with a laughing emoji.

Kelley’s friend and The Bachelor Season 24 costar Victoria Fuller also reacted to the post.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Victoria wrote, “There she is !!!!!!!! Finally caving. Thank God.”

Now that Peter and Kelley are Instagram official, fans will likely see a lot more of the couple together.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.