Bao Huong Hoang smiles for ‘flower child’ selfie 

Bao Huong Hoang debuted on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Bao Huong Hoang channeled the 70s for a recent outing with friends.

While Bao posts more sparingly on social media than some other MAFS stars, her recent update resonated with followers.

Bao detailed the dance party she attended and the event’s impact on her knees.

Bao Huong Hoang goes floral for 70s inspired ensemble

Bao Huong Hoang took to her Instagram page to share a selfie.

In the photo, Bao smiled directly at the camera while wearing a gold flower crown on her head.

Bao’s 70s outfit was also slightly visible underneath her long dark tresses as she wore a brown top with round sunglasses hanging from her neckline. Bao kept her makeup simple with a rosy aesthetic, including blush and a pink lip.

The MAFS star captioned the post with a comment on her age and how partying now takes a toll on her in her late 30s.

Bao’s caption read, “7/9/2022 Just a derpy 37-year-old flower child riding backseat to girls’ dinner and 70s disco dance party 💃🏻🕺🏻Morning after: My knees hate me. 😭👵🏼👩🏻‍🦽#nofilter #flowerchild #70s #boho #disco #dance #morningafter #bengay.”

On her Instagram Stories, Bao reshared a photo with friends that put her 70s outfit further on display.

Bao’s 70s-inspired flower child ensemble included a brown top, vest, bootleg jeans, and a patchy shoulder bag. Bao’s friends also got in on the ‘flower child’ theme with floral crowns while spending the night at White Oak Music Hall.



Bao’s caption resonates with followers

Bao’s friends and fans took to the comment section to react to her 70s selfie.

One commenter wrote, “Beautiful!! Lol, same, my knees and feet gate me after last night.”

Bao replied with a skull and bones emoji.

Another commenter exclaimed, “There to be an ultimate Boa movement for women everywhere!!”

Bao teased the presumed misspelling of her name in the comment, writing, “lol what would an ultimate boa movement look like,?” adding a snake emoji for emphasis.

Other comments included ‘So cute” and “Yea girl we are not 20 anymore.”



While parties may have taken a toll on Bao’s knees, fans are happy to see the MAFS star smiling and in good spirits after she went through two messy breakups with costars Johnny Lam and Zack Freeman.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.