Bailey Marshall on Love Island USA: Who is the new Islander and where can you find her on Instagram?

Bailey Marshall on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Bailey Marshall is one of three new girls showing up on Love Island USA Sunday night.

With fan voting likely to send some Islanders home on Sunday night, three more new girls get a chance to turn some heads in the villa and test the relationships on the island.

Bailey will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Bailey Marshall on Love Island?

One of the new girls is Bailey Marshall.

Bailey is a 23-year-old marketing intern from Portland, Oregon.

Bailey graduated from the University of Arizona in 2020 with a BS in Marketing.

She posted a photo on Instagram, announcing she finished with a 4.0 GPA.

Since graduating from college, she got a job at Sea Going Green as a social media and marketing intern. This is a sustainable tourism consultancy that helps businesses lower their carbon footprint.

How can you follow Bailey Marshall on Instagram?

You can follow Bailey Marshall on Instagram at @baymarshall.

In her Instagram introduction to Love Island, the caption reads: “SURPRISE!!! Bailey is joining the @loveislandusa villa on @cbstv 🏝❤️‍🔥 You can support our fave girl by watching weekly episodes and voting on the love island app.”

While a lot of Love Island USA Islanders have photos full of modeling shots, Bailey has more pics of her with friends and having fun.

However, there are also plenty of modeling-styled photos on her account for fans who want to see them.

Bailey has just over 8,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Bailey find love with on Love Island USA?

Bailey will head into the villa after some cast members possibly get voted off after a fan vote. This could leave things open with one or two of the guys.

Right now, Cinco Holland is single and there is a chance that Jeremy Hershberg could end up single again if Genny Shawcross gets voted off the island.

So, who will Bailey hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Bailey ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.