Bachelorette alum JJ Lane and wife welcome first baby

JJ Lane welcomed his second child and his first with Kayla Lane.

Bachelor Nation fans may remember JJ Lane from Season 11 of The Bachelorette, where Kaitlyn Bristowe was the leading woman.

If that doesn’t ring a bell, then maybe the bromance JJ had with fellow contestant Clint Arlis will. Clint, unfortunately, passed earlier this year to suicide. At the time of Clint’s death, JJ and his wife, Kayla Lane, were expecting their first child together.

While JJ has another daughter, 10-year-old Gemma, with his ex, Heather Sands, this is the couple’s first child together.

Now JJ and Kayla have come out and revealed that their baby girl was born on July 22, 2022.

Nelle Eden made her appearance as a healthy little girl, and JJ and Kayla were over the moon excited about their new bundle of joy.

JJ and Kayla Lane announce the birth of their daughter, Nelle Eden Lane

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, JJ and Kayla announced, “She’s so perfect,” in response to their newborn daughter entering the world.

The 39-year-old Bachelor Nation alum and his 29-year-old wife exclaimed, “We are so excited and feel extremely blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family!”

Nelle Eden weighed in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces, and JJ couldn’t stop gushing about his wife and mother to their child.

JJ told Us, “Seeing Kayla hold Nelle for the first time was an amazingly emotional experience and she is already such an incredible mom!”

Kayla Lane reacts to becoming a mom

When talking to Us, Kayla commented on how incredible the whole pregnancy and birthing process had been.

She also declared, “We are so in love with our sweet babe. Her labor was a dream and we couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of our lives.”

Kayla added, “JJ is already a pro dad and I couldn’t be in love more with him taking care of our little girl.”

When it comes to Gemma, the new big sister to Nelle, both JJ and Kayla claimed she was the baby’s biggest fan already.

The couple even stated, “She has been so loving and doting with her and can’t wait for her to get old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup championship!”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans are so excited for JJ and Kayla and their growing family.

