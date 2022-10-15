Susie Evans looked stunning as she showed off her legs on the couch this week. Pic credit: @susieecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans looked fresh-faced and pretty as she posed on a brown leather sofa, showing off her long legs.

The Bachelor winner posed for a photoshoot crossed-legged, holding a bunch of flowers, wearing a green floral midi skirt and a white t-shirt.

She had bare feet and no jewelry and looked happy and glowing for the shoot with photographer Erin Cruise.

Her long golden hair was parted in the middle and fell in soft waves, she wore minimal makeup with highlighted cheekbones and rosy pink lips.

She captioned the pretty post, “Happy Friday friends! Is anyone doing anything fun this weekend? I hope today brings you joy and maybe even a little adventure. 💐 Photo by @erinecruise.”

Susie rejected the proposal from Season 26 bachelor Clayton Echard, however, the pair got back together after the show had ended.

The pair recently announced their breakup in September this year.

Susie Evans splits with Clayton Echard

In an emotional Instagram post on September 23, Susie announced her split from Clayton Echard.

In a joint post, the couple wrote, “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”

They added, “This is not an easy time for either of us but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing. Although Claysie is no more, we hope that our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other.”

The post received almost 78K likes and fans commented words of support for the couple.

Susie Evans looks stunning on her vacation in Bali

Fresh from her public breakup, Susie looked stunning while on a recent vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

Posing on the side of a boat, wearing a nude string bikini by the brand Join the Committee, she tossed her curls and looked amazing against her crystal blue waters backdrop.

She captioned the image, “Holding my camera as I scale the side of a large boat in blue waters… Sounds about right.”

Later on the holiday, she also appeared ready for a night out, wearing a light blue sheer ruched dress and lace-up heels as she posed on a walkway in front of a swimming pool.

The curly-haired beauty queen had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and wrote, “Messy hair but a fire fit is my go to.”

We think the single life suits Susie – she looks amazing!