Bachelor villain Courtney Robertson marries fiance Humberto Preciado after becoming parents

The Bachelor star Courtney Robertson is officially off the market.

The former Bachelor villain has tied the knot with a man she had been dating for about 18 months.

Courtney married Humberto Preciado in what appeared to be a small, casual, and private ceremony.

Little has been shared about the wedding, but Courtney casually shared the news on her social media.

Courtney Robertson has stayed out of the spotlight

On a post tagged at the Montelucia Resort and Spa, Courtney revealed she went into her wedding weekend feeling relax as could be.

She posted the photo last Friday, meaning this weekend would have been her wedding weekend unless it was a throwback picture from another weekend.

No other pictures were shared on her Instagram account or Humberto’s Instagram account. She has kept her romance with Humberto private. The two met each other on social media.

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram, and I recognized his name,” Courtney revealed about her relationship with Humberto.

“I remember, like, 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before? This guy is cute. Oh my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’

“I DMed him and then we went out a couple of days later and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

Back in 2019, we reported that Courtney was pregnant with a baby boy. They welcomed their son earlier this summer.

Courtney Robertson was the villain on Ben Flajnik’s season

Courtney was introduced to the Bachelor world a couple of years ago, as she was a contestant on The Bachelor.

She was the villain on Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, telling the cameras she was willing to do whatever she needed to win him over.

And it worked. He picked her during the final proposal. The two would later break up, and she would disappear from the spotlight. Ben did the same.

Courtney would later publish her book — I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain — where she defended her decisions on The Bachelor.

Ben has not acknowledged Courtney’s recent wedding announcement on his social media as it appears he has left his Bachelor appearance in the past.

