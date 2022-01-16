Bachelor stars party at Love Island USA’s Cashay’s Birthday Bash

Cashay Proudfoot in a Love Island USA promo. Pic credit: CBS

There seems to be a community where reality TV stars often connect and that is no different for the Love Island USA islanders.

Just over the last few months, a Love Island USA islander started dating a woman from Too Hot to Handle and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Just this last weekend, fans of Love Island USA saw some of their favorite cast members partying with some popular Bachelor alumni.

This all happened at Cashay Proudfoot’s birthday party.

Bachelor stars at Cashay’s birthday party

Cashay Proudfoot advertised she was having a big birthday party over the weekend and it turned out to have some great guests.

The guests included members of Bachelor Nation.

These guests were all from The Bachelor Season 25, with Cashay posting a video on her IG Stories of Chelsea Vaughn, Abigail Heringer, and Serena Chew, all smiling and dancing.

Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Chelsea Vaughn was a contestant in Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. She ended up eliminated in week 6. She then returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and was eliminated in week 5.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Abigail Heringer was also from Matt’s season and she went home in the seventh week. Just like Chelsea, she showed up on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise and left in week 5 as well.

Serena Chew was also there. She went home in week 6 of Matt’s season and was a week 1 elimination from Bachelor in Paradise in season 7.

Also in attendance was Love Island USA Season 3 finalist Jeremy Hershberg.

Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Cashay and Cinco Love Island USA update

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland are still together.

While serving through a long-distance relationship, both are working slowly at their relationship and are one of only two couples still together.

Cinco and Cashay have refused to use titles, but Cashay said that they are only in it for each other and the minute one of them does anything with someone else, it is over with.

That is important because it means they remain committed to each other without bothering with conforming to what viewers and Love Island USA fans might think is normal.

Cinco owns a business and lives in Virginia. Cashay is still in New York City, where she has a lot of business opportunities.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Casting is currently underway for Season 4, which should premiere in the Summer of 2022.