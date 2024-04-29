Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall and Natalie Joy tie the knot in a country-chic ceremony

Nick Viall is having a great year and we’re not just talking about his successful podcast.

The Bachelor alum has added another title to his growing list, husband, just months after he became a first-time dad.

Nick and his fiancee, Natalie Joy, got married over the weekend in a country-chic ceremony with their closest family and friends.

The couple also had a special guest in attendance at their Georgia wedding, newborn daughter River Rose Viall.

River Rose arrived in February, and the two-month-old was front and center for her parents’ special day.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Nick and Natalie posted snaps from the nuptials, and it showed baby River stealing the show from the bride in her matching white dress.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are married

The couple shared several photos from their weekend wedding with a simple caption, “Husband and Wife.”

The first post showed the newlyweds clad in their wedding attire while standing in front of a stunning arch covered in blue and white flowers.

The couple stared into each other eyes while Nick held little River Rose in his arms.

In another photo, the 43-year-old Bachelor Nation star planted a kiss on Natalie’s cheek as two stunning horses tried to steal the show in the background.

Before the wedding took place the couple also had a welcome party for their guests to kick off the festivities.

Nick posted a video of their friends clad in their best country chic attire, having fun on the huge ranch, drinking, smoking cigars, and taking turns on the electrical bull.

“The welcome party was giving love and country chic,” Nick captioned the post.

Here’s everything we know about Nick and Natalie’s wedding

The Bachelor alum and his new wife shared details about their stunning Georgia wedding with PEOPLE.

Nick married Natalie on April 27 on her family’s 300-acre farm in Georgia with the ceremony set against a naturally fed spring pond.

“It’s a place that has always been very special to Natalie,” explained the Viall podcast host. “When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors.”

Natalie walked down the aisle in a custom dress by designer Macye Wysner of Cinq paired with Manolo Blahnik heels and Verstolo jewelry.

The groom wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo and their daughter River Rose wore a white dress and bonnet.

“I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere,” Natalie revealed. “Lots of white flowers and we’ve got a touch of light blue as little bit of color.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.