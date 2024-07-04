Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe hints at DWTS return as fans shower her with support: ‘You better be the new host’

Kaitlyn Bristowe broke through while appearing on The Bachelor‘s Season 19 in 2015.

The response to her debut reality TV stint was so huge that she went on to headline The Bachelorette Season 11.

In 2020, she returned to ABC to appear on Dancing with the Stars and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with dance partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Now, fans believe her impact on that season may have scored her a bigger role in the dancing competition.

It all started when the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share photos with people associated with Dancing with the Stars.

“Remember when I asked you guys to put it out into the universe that I’d get the thing I auditioned for?” she shared on the social media platform.

Kaitlyn Bristowe gets some good news

“I got it. Thank you,” Kaitlyn wrote on Instagram.

While the post didn’t reveal her role or the project, the fact that the photos featured people close to the show got fans talking.

“You better be the new host,” said one commenter.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s fans want her back on DWTS. Pic credit: @KaitlynBristowe/Instagram

Last season, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough hosted the series, which was a nice change of pace.

Kaitlyn Bristowe fan sends well wishes. Pic credit: @KaitlynBristowe/Instagram

“Congrats, I’m guessing DWTS related,” said another interested fan. “Can’t wait to hear what it is!”

This fan wants DWTS All-Stars. Pic credit: @KaitlynBristowe/Instagram

Is DWTS All-Stars on the horizon?

Another fan wondered if it could be related to an All-Stars season of the long-running hit.

The series has a wealth of beloved performers who could return to send the show in a different direction.

DWTS has been a massive success for ABC since its premiere, but the network has scaled back its reliance on the series in the past, such as when it scaled things back to one cycle per year.

With broadcast TV struggling across the board due to diminished ratings, ABC may go back to two cycles per year, with one of them being an All-Stars edition to bring back popular cast members.

While the series has been criticized for using stunt casting to get viewers talking, a better approach could be to bring back fan favorites.

Bristowe was a popular cast member, having secured enough votes and points to win the coveted competition, but it would be interesting to see her up against some of the best people to compete.

ABC is keeping tight-lipped about Dancing with the Stars Season 33, and it’s not a surprise.

We’re still early into summer, so we probably shouldn’t expect concrete updates until early September.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus. Season 33 premieres in fall 2024.