Bachelor Nation stories about former contestant hookups continue to surface

The Bachelor Nation continues to see contestants chosen for the show and then sent home before the seasons begin.

In a single season, over 40 contestants are screened and chosen for the show, but many of them are eliminated before the second week of the show.

Some of them don’t even get to film the show at all, as they are booted before production begins.

Even the few people who end up filming the show don’t always have a public image after the show.

That hasn’t stopped them from using The Bachelor franchise to hook up with fans.

Bachelor Nation stories have surfaced about former contestants

Over the past couple of days, stories have surfaced from fans about their interaction with Bachelorette contestants.

Today, we bring you two more. In this first one, a fan claimed to have hooked up with someone from Hannah’s season. After the hookup, he made her breakfast. The story hints that he may have relocated since.

In the second story, another Bachelorette contestant added a fan on Snapchat and proceeded to share nudes. The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop, who has repeatedly shared these stories on Instagram, has blocked out the names of the guys.

“Sorry can’t share the names,” the account holder revealed in a caption on the last photo. “Would you rather I now share the story at all then?”

Fans voted to keep the stories coming.

Bachelor Nation stars remain anonymous

There could be a legal reason for keeping the names safe. If these stories are false, the people in question could have a basis for legal action. Plus, some of these individuals may not want their personal business exposed, especially if they have moved on with their lives.

It was yesterday that we reported several stories that surfaced about former Bachelorette contestants. In our report, we shared stories from people who claimed they had been hooking up with someone from Clare Crawley’s season. People also shared stories about former contestants getting invites from guys to fly to Los Angeles for sex.

Another person said that they had been talking to someone on Snapchat, who had shared d**k picks.

In case fans are wondering how fast the guys move on from The Bachelorette, Tayshia’s season stopped filming the last day of August. Back on September 3, we reported that some of Tayshia’s guys had already moved on from the show and started reaching out to women in the Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.