Bachelor Nation stars wish Rick Leach a happy birthday 

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Rick Leach turns 33-years-old. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation star Rick Leach recently celebrated a birthday this March and turned 33-years-old.

Having made lots of friends on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, Rick Leach received love and birthday well wishes from his The Bachelorette Season 18 costars.

The Bachelorette Season 18 stars wish Rick Leach a happy birthday

Rick Leach made his debut on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and while he didn’t end up with Young, he did leave with friends, and several of those friends wished him a happy birthday.

The Bachelorette Season 18 runner-up Brandon Jones took to his Instagram story to share a photo for Rick’s birthday.

In the photo, Brandon and Rick stand side-by-side as they smolder at the camera.

Brandon wore a white shirt and what appears to be a dark plum blazer with matching pants. Rick looked sharp in an all-black ensemble, wearing a black blazer with a black tee underneath and black pants.

While Rick accessorized the look with a small necklace, Brandan added a virtual accessory by placing a crown on top of Rick’s head.

Along with the photo, Brandon tagged Rick and wrote, “Happy birthday twin.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Spencer Williams also wished Rick a happy birthday.

Spencer humorously shared a photo of a television screen featuring a scene from his alone time with Michelle. Rick can be seen watching Spencer and Michelle’s interaction while in his table costume.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall Rick aimed to make a memorable impression with Michelle by arriving with his head on a platter for opening night.

Spencer wrote with the post, “Happy birthday to my dude table guy Rick.”

Pic credit: @rickleachjr/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 18’s historic castmate Pardeep Singh also took time out to celebrate Rick on his birthday.

Similar to Spencer, Pardeep shared a clip from the opening night of The Bachelorette. In the clip, Rick smiles up at Michelle with his head on a platter.

Pardeep wrote, “Happy Birthday to this hunk!”

Pic credit: @rickleachjr/Instagram

Rick Leach received a cake of his head at Men Tell All

The table costume was one of Rick’s more memorable moments from his time on The Bachelorette, as evidenced in the birthday wishes sent by his friends and costars.

The Bachelorette also paid homage to Rick’s costume on the dramatic Men Tell All. While in the hot seat, Rick was presented with a cake that was designed to resemble his face on a platter.

It appears Rick is ready to make even more memories within The Bachelor franchise as he will be one of the men participating in The Bachelor Live on Stage.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.