Bachelor Nation stars reunite for Leroy Arthur’s birthday

Leroy Arthur celebrated his birthday in style and was surrounded by Bachelor Nation stars.

Leroy became a member of Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

On the show, Leroy made lots of friends who recently reunited to join Leroy for his birthday festivities.

Along with several men from The Bachelorette Season 18 celebrating Leroy, Bachelor Nation women were also in attendance.

Bachelor Nation members shared photos from their time together, including a massive paintball outing.

Leroy received lots of love from Bachelor Nation stars in person and in his comment section.

Leroy Arthur was with a large Bachelor Nation squad for a day of paintball.

Several of the Bachelor Nation stars in attendance shared clips from their time together, including clips singing happy birthday to Leroy at a dinner.

The Bachelorette Season 19 star Will Urena shared a group photo with Lerou and several other familiar franchise faces at paintball.

Those in attendance included The Bachelorette Season 19’s Nayte Olukoya, Rodney Mathews, Brandon Jones, Will Urena, and Spencer Williams.

The Bachelorette Season 16’s Ivan Hall and The Bachelor Season 26 ladies Marlena Wesh and Sierra Jackson were there too.

Will wrote over the photo, “Today has been fun. Went paintballing with the gang.”

Leroy Arthur is dapper in birthday photoshoot

Leroy took to his main Instagram page to share four photos from his red and black birthday event.

Leroy used his modeling skills as he struck poses surrounded by birthday cakes and balloons.

In the opening shot, Leroy sat against the birthday table in glasses and a suit with a black and gold ‘Love Leroy’ banner in the back and balloons and desserts sprinkled across the table.

The second photo saw Leroy smiling in his blue suit and tie with a blue party hat and a vibrant red backdrop.

Leroy posed behind the table with a white cake on one side and a chocolate cake on the other in the third photo.

The final picture was of the birthday table with red cups falling over.

Leroy captioned the post, “No more parties L.A. Please, no more parties in LA. Love, Leroy #burnaboy.”

In his comment section, Leroy received birthday love from costars Romeo Alexander, Rodney Mathews, and Clayton Echard.

Former Bachelor lead Clayton commented, “Happy Birthday to the most fashionable man alive!”

Other Bachelor Nation men who left birthday comments included Nayte Olukoya, Demar Jackson, Ivan Hall, Tre Cooper, and Riley Christian.

Happy Birthday, Leroy!

