Bachelor Nation stars attend Sherri Hill fashion show, Hannah Godwin walks the runway  

Bachelor Nation stars pose on the carpet for the Sherri Hill fashion show. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation came out to support the recent Sherri Hill fashion show.

Two of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples, Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young and Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, were in attendance.

The Bachelor Season 23 star Hannah Godwin also walked the runway for the event and wowed in gorgeous dresses.

Nayte Olukoya, Michelle Young, Serena Pitt, and Joe Amabile put up peace signs on the red carpet

A Bachelor fan page shared a collection of photos featuring Bachelor Nation stars at the Sherri Hill event.

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young walked the carpet and looked gorgeous in their attire.

Nayte wore a grey suit with a white collared shirt, patterned neck wrap, and wiry sunglasses on top of his head.

Michelle showed off her long toned legs in a white collared mini dress and black strappy high heels. Michelle also rocked a cornrowed hairstyle that cascaded into her curls. Michelle accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a chain belt.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile also walked the carpet with Joe wearing a jacket, jeans, and striped shirt. Serene wore a little black dress with sheer long sleeves and black high heels that complimented her white pedicure.

The two Bachelor Nation couples snapped a photo together in front of the Sherri Hill backdrop, and the four stars all smiled while holding up peace signs, which has become Nayte’s signature pose.

In the post’s second photo, Serene and Joe smiled at the camera while having a front-row seat for the runway show.

Hannah Godwin stuns on Sherri Hill runway

Hannah Godwin didn’t just walk the carpet; she also walked the runway.

Hannah’s modeling expertise was on display as she walked the runway in a beautiful white Sherri Hill wedding dress that donned lace and frills.

Showing off another look, Hannah swapped the wedding gown for a sparkling mini dress with fluffy sleeves and silver high heels.

Hannah’s red carpet style was also captured in the series of photos from the Bachelor fan pages’ post.

Hannah posed with her fellow Bachelor Nation stars Serena Pitt and Michelle Young, and she wore a white corset top and shimmery metallic trousers with beige heels.

The Bachelor Nation stars certainly showed off their sense of style on the Sherri Hill red carpet.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.