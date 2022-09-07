Bachelor Nation stars attend Becca Kufrin’s Sip & Shop Soiree

Becca Kufrin has appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin put on a successful soiree over the weekend.

Becca’s Sip & Shop Soiree promoted her sparkling wine brand Bourdon and other vendors.

The event also featured familiar faces from Bachelor Nation.

Unsurprisingly, Becca’s Bachelor in Paradise fiance Thomas Jacobs was there to support along with his mom, Becca’s future mother-in-law, Lisa.

The Bachelor Season 23 star Heather Martin also attended the event.

The Bachelor Nation stars raved about the event and expressed feeling proud of Becca in her ventures.

Becca Kufrin ‘on cloud nine’ after chic event

Becca took to Instagram to share a compilation video from her soiree.

The video began with Becca doing a subtle dance and drinking in her flowy blue and black long-sleeved dress. She accentuated her toned legs in strappy heels and accessorized with a tan hat.

In the video, guests shopped around for clothing and jewelry.

Becca popped bottles, poured glasses, and spoke with attendees.

Thomas Jacobs also appeared in the video as he planted a kiss on Becca while they posed by the photo area decorated with white and pink balloons.

An artist drew the floral Bourdon logo on cups, and an adorable dog even made an appearance in the video.

In her caption, Becca raved about the event, writing, “Still on cloud wine after this weekend’s Sip & Shop Soiree. Thank you to everyone who braved the heat and came out to @swirlboutique to support @drinkbourdon and all the incredible vendors. It was such a fun day that we’re thinking maybe we do another? Eh ehhh?! #sipandshop #summersoiree #lavieenrose #drinkbourdon #cloudwine #cheers.”

Followers reacted to Becca’s post with one comment reading, “Stopppp cutest pop up ever with the best of the best! Glad we could be a part of it!”

Other comments included, “So sad to have missed this!,” “Gorgeous,” and “Such a fun event! Can’t wait for the next one.”

Bachelor Nation stars show support for Becca Kufrin

Heather Martin, who debuted on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, was at Becca’s event.

Heather shared a photo from the event on her Instagram Stories as she and Becca clinked glasses in their dresses.

Heather wrote over the photo, “so much fun celebrating this girl and all she is doing!” and added, “Safe to say I’m a little obsessed,” while tagging the Bourdon brand’s Instagram account @drinkbourdon.

Thomas and his mother Lisa attended, with Mama Jacobs sharing photos of Thomas on her back at the event.

Lisa captioned the post, “Had to give Thomas a lift after Becca’s Bourdon event!”

