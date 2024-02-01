Bachelor Nation star J.P. Rosenbaum has ‘absolutely no words’ after the death of his mom

Bachelor Nation stars and fans are grieving right along with J.P. Rosenbaum, who recently lost his mom.

In an emotional post on social media, JP admitted he had “absolutely no words” to describe the wonderful woman that she was.

Several familiar faces jumped into the comments to offer their condolences to JP on the devastating loss.

The Bachelorette alum is likely finding comfort with his family and close friends at this time since he no longer has ex-wife Ashley Hebert to lean on.

The Season 7 couple were happily married for quite some time and even had two adorable kids, a daughter, Essex, and her older brother, Ford.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, in 2020, after eight years of marriage, the pair announced their split and in October 2021, their divorce was official.

Ashley has since moved on to a new relationship, but as far as we know, JP is single and focused on co-parenting their two kids.

The Bachelorette alum J.P. Rosenbaum mourns the death of his mom

JP took to Instagram with a slew of throwback images as he remembered his beautiful mom and the wonderful memories they shared.

“I don’t even know what to say because there are absolutely NO words which can even scratch the surface to describe who this woman was and what she meant to so many people,” wrote JP.

In the lengthy post, he called her “One of a kind” and the “perfect mom” as he reflected on the happiest moments of his childhood.

“Your memory will live on through your kids and your grandkids, for that I am certain…” noted the 47-year-old. “Rest well mom. I love you.”

JP did not reveal any details about his mom’s cause of death, so it’s still unclear if she was ailing before she passed away.

Bachelor Nation stars send their condolences to J.P. Rosenbaum

After sharing the heartbreaking news with his Instagram followers, JP received an overwhelming amount of condolence messages from his supporters and Bachelor Nation stars.

The first comment we noticed was from The Bachelorette Season 1 alum, Bob Guiney who said, “Sending big love and support to your whole fam. Incredible tribute. She sounds like an amazing woman. 🙌.”

Trista Sutter said, “Oh, JP. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. I know how she meant to you and vice versa and my heart breaks for you. Sending so much love. ❤️.”

“Sorry for your loss JP, sending you and your family love,” wrote Jason Tartick.

Pic credit: @_jprosenbaum/Instagram

“I’m so sorry JP 🥲❤️,” said Ashley Iaconetti.

Garret Yrigoyen also wrote, “Aw man JP I’m sorry to hear that! ❤️.”

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.