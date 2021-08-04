Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti shows off baby bump for the first time

Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti showed off her baby bump for fans and reveals she’s 13 weeks into her pregnancy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti revealed that she has reached week 13 of her pregnancy and showed off the baby bump to prove it.

Ashley and her husband Jared Haibon have been keeping fans posted and haven’t been afraid to share the full truth of their pregnancy.

At least with Ashley’s most recent post, it seems like this update is a positive one.

Ashley took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of her 13-week baby bump.

At this early stage of her pregnancy, the bump is small, which is why she jokingly wondered if it was even a bump at all.

“13 Weeks. Is this a baby bump or the Wendy’s I had today with a side of pregnancy constipation? Vote below,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Ashley Iaconetti receives compliments on her baby bump picture

Bachelor Nation and other reality TV stars took to the comments section to jokingly cast their votes.

Married At First Sight star Jamie Otis even broke her social media hiatus to compliment Ashley.

“Let’s be honest-a bit of both!” Jamie exclaimed. “but hey, it looks goooood on you!”

Ashley’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 costar, Sarah Herron, took to the comments section to give Ashely a heartfelt congratulations.

“We’re all rooting for you Ashley! I for one, am excited to watch one of the most authentic pregnancy journeys unfold. Thank you for showing all of it, the good, the bad and the wendy’s belly. You’re so loved!” Sarah enthused.

Additionally, former Bachelorette star and mom of two, Ali Fedotowsky commended Ashley.

“Love this pic,” Ali wrote along with a red heart emoji.

“thanks Ali! Thinking of you!” Ashley responded, likely referencing Ali recently opening up about her surprising struggle with shingles.

Ashley and Jared have been keeping it real about pregnancy struggles

Ashley and Jared have been extremely candid about the highs and lows of Ashley’s pregnancy.

They stated that they struggled with getting pregnant from the start. They were going to resort to IVF, but Ashley got pregnant after seven months of trying.

Ashley has also stated that she has been suffering from extreme sickness throughout her pregnancy.

She stated it doesn’t just happen in the morning but rather multiple times throughout the day.

Ashley revealed that opening up about it on social media has actually helped her. She realized it’s something that other women have suffered from and that she’s even in the middle-ground in regards to pregnancy sickness since she’s not sick every day.

Ashley likely will continue to be candid about all aspects of her pregnancy– good or bad — as it progresses.

