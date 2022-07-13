Bachelor Nation reacts to night one eliminations on The Bachelorette 

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey send three men home during the premiere. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 kicked off this week, with leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey gracefully navigating uncharted territory.

Gabby and Rachel previously teased that they made their own rules throughout the season, and that was evident the first night when the ladies chose to forgo a rose ceremony.

Instead, Gabby and Rachel decided to keep most of the men apart from the three with whom they quickly didn’t see a future.

Bachelor Nation reacted to Gabby and Rachel’s elimination choices and even called for justice for a magician gone too soon.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey get rid of twins and a magician

Rachel and Gabby felt they didn’t get enough time with all the men on the first night, so they chose to keep most of them.

Jesse Palmer encouraged the ladies to at least eliminate any men they knew didn’t have a chance with them, and Rachel and Gabby agreed to send three men home.

Rachel and Gabby sent home magician Roby and twins Joey and Justin.

Fans found the humor in the eliminations, with one tweeting, ‘Roby is about to make himself and the twins disappear LMAOOOO.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Roby is about to make himself and the twins disappear LMAOOOO #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Zenk3donQd — wine glasses & roses (@WGRpodcast) July 12, 2022

Another shared a laughing image from Impractical Jokers, tweeting, ‘And then take the magician and the twins into a hallway and have a triple breakup.”

And then take the magician and the twins into a hallway and have a triple breakup #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/N0ffnaTz0D — beeswax (@wepopchampagne) July 12, 2022

One fan wrote, ‘Goodbye Roby, Joey, and Justin,” with a heartbroken emoji and an amusing image comparison featuring the Property Brothers.

A fan tweeted about the twins and their youthfulness, writing, “Thank you for sending the twins home. They momma was getting worried about them.”

Thank you for sending the twins home. They momma was getting worried about them #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/K7qhysq90q — RealityJazz (@jazz_reality) July 12, 2022

A commenter was surprised to see the twins get sent home so early, writing, “Damn, the twins gone already??.” The tweet included a photo of The Bachelorette Season 17 star Justin Glaze and one of his many memorable facial expressions.

One fan found it funny that the three men were singled out at the end of the night, as it almost seemed more embarrassing of a rejection than had they been sent home during a regular rose ceremony.

The commenter tweeted, “Not the twins and the magician being sent home first and singled out like that lmaooooo.”

Not the twins and the magician being sent home first and singled out like that lmaooooo #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/KsSsBk26vl — bach thoughts 🌹😮‍💨 (@scoobydoesnot) July 12, 2022

Fans react with empathy to magician Roby Sobieski

While Roby’s time on the show was brief, he struck a chord with some fans who found him endearing and empathized with him after his exit.

A fan tweeted, ‘I weirdly feel so bad for Roby LOL.”

I weirdly feel so bad for Roby LOL 😭 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QQJ79SED09 — rhi (@rhintintin_) July 12, 2022

Another commenter expressed thinking Roby will return to the franchise, writing, “Socially awkward magic man. I’m in! We’ll be seeing you in paradise Roby.”

Finally, a fan stated, “Justice for Roby.”

Time will tell if Roby gets a chance to make more of an impression on Bachelor in Paradise, similar to Joe Amabile, who also was a night-one exit on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.