Bachelor Nation is ‘Team Erich’ after heartfelt hometown

Gabby Windey and The Bachelorette viewers got to know Erich Schwer better during the latest episode.

Erich introduced Gabby to his family, and it was particularly special for Gabby to meet Erich’s father.

Erich’s dad, Allan, had a rare and terminal cancer, and it meant a lot for Erich to introduce Gabby to Allan as his father didn’t have much time left.

Unfortunately, Allan passed a few weeks before the hometown episode aired.

Seeing Erich’s family and his mother’s love and commitment to Allan warmed viewers’ hearts, along with seeing Gabby declare her love for Erich.

Many viewers voiced being fans of Erich after the episode as they root for him and Gabby.

Erich Schwer gains lots of fans after recent episode

Erich Schwer found his way into viewers’ hearts during the recent episode, with many falling for him right alongside Gabby.

One tweet read, “ok I’m team erich now,” while sharing a photo of Erich and Gabby in a passionate kiss after admitting they were falling for each other.

A fan wrote in all-caps, “SO WE MET ERICH’S FAMILY AND FELL IN LOVE WITH THEM. SO NOW WE WANT GABBY & ERICH TO BE TOGETHER.”

An enthusiastic supporter wrote, “I’m so all in on erich I don’t even mind he is wearing a canadian tuxedo to match his mullet. ol boy has got my achy break heart okay??!!?”

i’m so all in on erich i don’t even mind he is wearing a canadian tuxedo to match his mullet



Another fan shared, “Erich and Gabby for the win.”

One viewer questioned, “Am I…falling in love with Erich??”

Another wrote, “Dang I’m starting to root for Erich.”

Erich Schwer’s family strikes a chord with viewers

Erich wasn’t the only one to receive praise after his hometown episode, with many viewers expressing love for his family.

One fan highlighted the heartwarming conversation between Erich and his mother.

Erich’s mom had been taking care of his ailing father, and when asked about how he was doing, his mom poetically shared a line that a viewer quoted, writing, “‘I keep watering that flower, and he keeps coming back’ Three cheers for Erich’s mom, everyone.”

"I keep watering that flower, and he keeps coming back"

Another viewer resonated with Erich’s family, writing, “As a fellow cancer survivor (9 years remission)…I have no joke for this one. I love Erich’s family. He wins.”

As a fellow cancer survivor (9 years remission)…I have no joke for this one. I love Erich's family.



A fan shared a sweet sentiment, tweeting, “Erich’s dad passed away in July, I’m so glad we got to experience his family’s love this episode. Rest In Peace.”

Gabby and Erich feel they found something special, and fans are certainly rooting for the two to succeed.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.