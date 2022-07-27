Bachelor Nation fans speculate on Blake Moynes and Love Is Blind crossover relationship

Is Blake Moynes in a new relationship? Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

There has been one relationship in the news quite a bit lately with two alums from different shows. The Bachelorette alum, Blake Horstmann, and former Love Is Blind contestant, Giannina Gibelli.

While Bachelor Nation fans have loved the pairing since they publicly announced their relationship and the love they have for one another, there appears to possibly be another crossover happening.

Now fans are speculating on whether two more Bachelor and Love Is Blind alums are beginning a romance.

The Bachelorette alum and winner from Katie Thurston’s season, Blake Moynes, has been spotted with Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee.

Blake and Natalie were both together on a conservation project with the Sea Turtle Conservatory.

However, it seemed by the photos and videos that there may be a spark there and some chemistry brewing between the twosome other than working on the project.

Blake Moynes and Natalie Lee seem to have some chemistry

Blake Moynes posted photos and videos to his Instagram account of himself with Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee. While prefacing that the duo was working with the Sea Turtle Conservatory, they seemed to spend a lot of time together outside of that.

In fact, as Blake showed off the two of them having breakfast together, laughing with one another, walking on the beach after eating dinner together, and smiling ear-to-ear in all of the pictures, he also captioned his post, “The crossover nobody asked for.”

Moreover, a source close to them stated that they were introduced by their mutual rep. This source also told Us Weekly, “Natalie took an interest in Blake’s philanthropic work quite quickly, they’ve been having a lot of fun while helping the turtle conservancy achieve their mission this past week.”

This same person revealed, “Natalie doesn’t take herself too seriously while Blake definitely does, especially when it comes to his work. …They’re having a blast.”

After seeing his caption, Bachelor Nation fans are speculating even more that there could be something going on between the pair, and they are here for it.

Bachelor Nation fans dish on this potential brewing romance

One fan declared, “Okay they’re perfect for each other,” while another claimed, “okay but why do i actually love this.”

Two others were also loving this possible duo as they wrote, “Here for the chemistry,” and “Love is blind are all hooking up with bachelors.”

Whether or not Blake and Natalie are in the beginnings of a budding romance, they look like they are having fun together and doing great things.

