Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of the Gabby-isms

Gabby Windey is loved by fans. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Last season, while on The Bachelor with Clayton Echard as the leading man, Bachelor Nation fell in love with Gabby Windey.

From her voice to her down-to-earth personality, to her sense of humor, fans could not get enough of her.

Now that she is one of two Bachelorettes for this season, viewers have been having a heyday with her one-liners… and there’s only been one episode.

As the season progresses, fans are looking forward to watching Gabby interact with the men, continue to be herself and joke around, and hopefully find the happiness she deserves.

While Gabby and her co-partner, Rachel Recchia, met the men after they came out of the limos, the joking around and insults toward Clayton began.

During and after the premiere, some viewers, along with Clayton and his current girlfriend and winner, Susie Evans, voiced their thoughts and opinions on the shade thrown toward Clayton.

However, while that was at the forefront of the headlines, the Gabby-isms weren’t far behind as the talk on social media.

Gabby Windey’s bluntness and sense of humor are loved by fans

While watching the premiere, viewers couldn’t get over Gabby’s dry sense of humor and the one-liners she used when talking with Rachel and the men.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

On Instagram, @bachelorettewindmill shared a meme with Gabby’s photo and some Gabby-isms that were used during the premiere.

While one of the suitors wrote on a big piece of white paper, Gabby responded by saying, “You write like a 5 year old.” She also claimed, “I don’t trust men,” while talking with Rachel and stating, “Boys are dumb.”

The original post was made by @kelsey_gage who shared “Gabby is MY bachelorette,” showing that she can relate to Gabby and loves how she tells everything how it is and doesn’t care what others think.

Next to the meme, @bachelorettewindmill captioned it by saying, “An unfiltered bachelorette is exactly what we needed.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Gabby’s one-liners

Viewers love Gabby and her sense of humor and took to the comments section to show how much.

One viewer wrote, “I really like Rachel but I wish they would have let Gabby have the season all to herself!” while another declared, “I like that she doesn’t act all perfectly that isn’t how real people are. All proper and this and that. I like her realness.”

Two others showed their love for Gabby (and Rachel), as they claimed, “Let’s be honest.. they deserve a bigger pool of men for their incredible and unstoppable personalities,” and, “I love how playful she is immediately. Another man may have taken it the wrong way but he poked back and it was so cute.”

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

While another fan stated, “Such a relief to finally have someone who isn’t obnoxiously polished and rehearsed,” a couple of viewers weren’t impressed with Gabby’s one-liners. One talked about how a male lead would get the boot for saying things like that to his female contestants and another thought Gabby was kind of rude and preferred Rachel’s personality.

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

As this season of The Bachelorette progresses, fans cannot wait to see what else Gabby has in store for them.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.