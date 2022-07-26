Bachelor Nation alums upset after Jacob’s conversation with Gabby Windey

Jacob Rapini rubs Bachelor alums the wrong way. Pic credit: ABC

This past episode of The Bachelorette got heated with drama, emotions, and lots and lots of tears.

At separate times in the show, both Gabby and Rachel broke down, wondering if they would be able to continue.

The women decided they wanted to individually offer roses to the men as they continued on their journeys to find love.

While Rachel had a tough rose ceremony after being rejected by three men who were there for Gabby and not her, Gabby also felt like she was too much on the group date for two of the men.

As Hayden commented on Gabby being rough around the edges and being more aligned with Rachel’s morals and values, another one of the men also said something that hurt Gabby and drove her to tears in the confessional.

Jacob had a conversation that left Gabby feeling unwanted and confused, to say the least, and now some Bachelor alums have something to say about it.

Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young can’t believe what Jacob Rapini said to Gabby Windey

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, both co-hosts, Becca and Michelle, had some things to say about Jacob’s conversation with Gabby.

In fact, both women were more appalled by what Jacob said than what Hayden did.

During some one-on-one time during the group date, Jacob told Gabby, “I really wanted to talk to you because I feel like we can joke around and have fun, but I don’t know if we’ve had the connection that I wanted to have with you from the get-go.”

Jacob continued, “If you were the only person here, I don’t think I would have the heart to continue. At the end of the day, we’re trying to find someone to spend the rest of our lives with. Obviously, you’re smoking, though.”

Becca Kufrin puts in her two cents about what Jacob Rapini said

Becca stated how what Jacob said made her madder than what Hayden did. She also said, “He didn’t even say much, but ever since night one when Jacob was reading that list, I was like, just stop. This is not his season.”

She then went on to say, “And he told Gabby that he was more into Rachel and if it was just Gabby there he would send himself home, but that she’s smoking hot. Go kick dirt, Jacob.”

Becca also added, “That is not going to make Gabby feel better. Okay, cool, thanks, that’s not going to make any woman in that situation feel remotely better. Just stop talking while you’re ahead.”

Michelle Young agreed with her co-host on Jacob’s words

Michelle also agreed with Becca on everything she said and told viewers and Becca that the interaction between Jacob and Gabby made her extremely upset after hearing what Jacob said to the co-Bachelorette.

She questioned, “Who taught you that?! It makes no sense. Relationships can get romanticized, right, and that can be a part of relationships, and it can be this magical thing.”

Michelle also added, “But this is the man that rode in on a horse as a knight, and that’s what you end with?! If we’re going off ‘The Notebook’ and romantic novels, this isn’t a part of it, ever!”

For the full episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour and more about Becca and Michelle’s thoughts, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.