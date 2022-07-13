Bachelor Nation alums’ thoughts on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey canceling the first rose ceremony

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia cancel the first rose ceremony. Pic credit: ABC

There has been so much speculation and drama surrounding the first-ever co-Bachelorette season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leading women, and the show just premiered.

It has been said that the duo is taking charge of their own journey and making up their own rules as they go.

This was proven to be true as Gabby and Rachel decided to send home three men before there was to be a rose ceremony on the premiere. Then they told host Jesse Palmer that they wanted to cancel the first rose ceremony since they didn’t have enough time to speak to all of the men.

Bachelor Nation alums discuss Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia canceling the first rose ceremony

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, co-hosts Becca Kufrin, and Michelle Young dished about the two women making the decision to cancel the first rose ceremony.

Becca declared, “This is the first time ever in Bachelor Nation history that a night one Rose Ceremony was canceled.”

Michelle added in and said, “If you are a loyal Bachelor Nation fan, you know that throughout the season, there will be one or two Rose Ceremonies that get canceled. I don’t think anyone expected it on the first night, but I actually really respected that.”

She continued on and stated that you never get to talk to everyone that first night with just one woman as the lead, so with two, it would be even more difficult. Michelle gave the women props for making the decision they did and not sending home a lot of the men at that point in time.

However, Becca didn’t necessarily agree with Michelle on this one. She talked about how that first Rose Ceremony is special and went on to say, “So I feel like a part of that was kind of taken away from the men. It is a rite of passage, so I kind of wish the first one wasn’t canceled, but all the other ones, go ahead.”

How Michelle and Becca felt about the women sending home three men

Even though Gabby and Rachel canceled the rose ceremony, that didn’t keep them from sending three men home whom they felt no connections with.

When Michelle and Becca discussed that factor, Becca claimed, “Honestly, I appreciated that they took those three men outside. It was a kinder way to send them home where they didn’t have to stand in front of the remaining 29 men. I’m sure it was a bummer for them because they weren’t expecting it, but realistically, it was faster.”

As fans watched Gabby and Rachel talk about not being able to relate or connect to the twins, Joey and Justin, and the magician, Roby, viewers figured it was only a matter of time before the women sent those three home.

Plus, by that time, it was already light outside, so everyone had pulled an all-nighter on the first night and were probably exhausted by then.

