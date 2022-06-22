Bachelor Nation alum Vanessa Grimaldi’s fun gender reveal

Vanessa Grimaldi has a gender reveal party. Pic credit: ABC

Vanessa Grimaldi met and won Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor back in 2017; however, their engagement didn’t last long, and they broke it off in August of that same year.

Now, however, Vanessa has met the love of her life in her husband, Josh Wolfe. The two got engaged in August of 2020 and married in August of 2021.

This past April, the duo announced they were expecting their first child, and just recently, Vanessa and Josh had a gender reveal party to see if they would be the parents to a new baby boy or girl.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe reveal what they’re having

Vanessa took to Instagram to show off not only if they are going to welcome pink or blue into their world, but also so viewers could laugh.

As Vanessa held onto a giant black balloon that had the words Girl or Boy on it, she got ready to pop it with a needle, as her husband covered his ears.

When it popped, little blue balloons signaling they were going to be raising a boy, came out. It was then they celebrated the news, and Vanessa began jumping up and down.

Vanessa Grimaldi pees pants from jumping up and down

While jumping up and down in happiness and excitement, viewers could see Vanessa suddenly grab her pants and try to cross her legs. She then exclaimed, “I peed.”

She stayed bent over for a minute as she laughed, and then the couple shared a hug and kiss over their news.

Even at the end of the video, Vanessa was still in shock that jumping like that made her bladder release and pee her pants a little.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans react to the video

The first to comment on Vanessa’s video and gender reveal news was Jared Haibon, who is a fairly new dad himself, alongside his wife, Ashley Iaconetti. He wrote, “Yay!!! (two blue hearts).”

Madison Prewett, who finished as the runner-up on Pilot Peter Weber’s season, took the post next as she exclaimed, “ahhhh congrats!!!!!”

Raven Gates, also a new mom to baby Gates with husband, Adam Gottschalk, said, “Oh my gosh (four blue hearts) congrats!!”

Maybe the most surprising comment on there was the one next when Vanessa’s former fiancé, Nick Viall, posted and said, “Amazing congrats!”

Pic credit: @vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram

Other Bachelor Nation fans extended their congratulations to the couple as well with a lot of hearts and congratulations wishes.

Two of them were laughing about the peeing comment from the video as they could relate. One wrote, “so cuuuuute (two blue hearts) #ipeed,” while another woman exclaimed, “I peed!!!! Sounds about right! That doesn’t get better congrats!!! Boys are amazing!”

Pic credit: @vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram

Bachelor Nation can’t wait to continue watching Vanessa’s pregnancy journey and see what she and Josh name their little boy.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.