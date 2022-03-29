Bachelor Nation alum link up with Love is Blind stars over the weekend  

Love is Blind, and The Bachelor franchise stars crossed paths. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise and Love is Blind are some of the biggest romance reality shows and have produced several fan favorites.

Over the weekend, familiar faces from both franchises met up for a night out.

Here’s who got together from The Bachelorette Season 17 and Love is Blind Season 2.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey snap a pic with Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams

Love is Blind returned for Season 2 and one of the clear favorites from the season was Deepti Vempati.

Deepti explored a relationship with Love is Blind villain Shake Chatterjee, and the two ultimately didn’t work out. However, Deepti still managed to find a special connection with another man from her season in Kyle Abrams.

Like Deepti, Katie Thurston chose Blake Moynes at the end of her season of The Bachelorette, but the two quickly split and went their separate ways. Katie then found love with another man from her season in John Hersey.

Now, Katie and Deepti and their significant others’ John and Kyle, all posed for a photo together while out in West Hollywood.

John took a group selfie of the four as they smiled, surrounded by lights.

John also left a comedically sarcastic caption on the post, referring to yet another romance reality show. John’s caption read, “I don’t really watch reality tv, but the cast of Married at First Sight was so sweet. HBO knows how to pick ‘em.”

Deepti, Kyle, and Katie all left playful comments under John’s post, continuing the pattern of referring to any other romance reality show than the ones they were actually on.

Katie commented, “John is blind.”

Kyle wrote, “You were my absolute favorite on A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila! #fanboy.”

Deepti joked, “Unreal, I can’t go anywhere without running into a Too Hot to Handle couple.”

Andrew Spencer poses with Love is Blind star, Natalie Lee

Katie and John weren’t the only ones to meet up with Love is Blind stars.

The Bachelorette Season 19 fan-favorite Andrew Spencer also shared a photo with Natalie Lee from Love is Blind.

Natalie explored a relationship with Shayne Jansen in the second season of Love is Blind. While the two believed they would go the distance, Natalie decided she could no longer marry Shayne after getting into an explosive argument the night before the wedding.

Andrew Spencer competed in Katie Thurston’s season and gained the adoration of fans, with many hoping Andrew will one day be The Bachelor lead.

Andrew and Natalie, who both appear to be single, wrapped arms around one another for a photo with another man during a night out.

The weekend certainly produced a crossover of stars from The Bachelor and Love is Blind franchises.

