Bachelor liveblog: Final date edition — Season 24, episode 9

Tonight! Victoria says that Madison does something “disgusting.”

In other Spiderman Accusing Spiderman news, Peter is all of a sudden “in love with three women right now.” K.

We will have a Very Special Guest at the liveblog tonight, in the form of Actual Pilot Husband Josh The Pilot. In the name of pre-liveblog research, I asked Josh if any of the other pilots were dissecting Peter’s adventures in his aviation discussion groups.

ME: It seems like this would be a hot topic.

JOSH THE PILOT: …no

ME: Oh.

JOSH THE PILOT: Admitting you watch The Bachelor means you have to instantly hand over your man card.

ME: But maybe their wives are talking about it?

JOSH THE PILOT: We don’t talk about what our wives are talking about on the pilot groups. That’s the point of the pilot groups.

So I will incorporate Josh The Pilot’s reactions to his very first The Bachelor episode here, although for very important professional reasons I need you to understand that he’s not actually watching it.

Liveblog starts now. Josh The Pilot has Things to Say about the preview featuring all these women and Madison’s jumpsuit:

-“That’s a nice Gulfstream (an airplane) in the background there.”

THAT IS BEING A PILOT WIFE.

Madison tells Pete if he sleeps with someone else, it’s…. going to…. I can’t figure out what she’s saying between all the “likes” and “justs” and the “….”s.

Doesn’t drop the V card on him, though.

-Peter finally says something about being clear. His brother pilot shouts “THANK YOU” at the TV. Pilots dislike un-clearness, and, in Peter’s case, Madison being sad. Because he “feels like you’re sad right now.” I wonder if it’s all the putting of his penis into various women several nights in succession right before he potentially asks her to marry him.

-I’m really excited about the end revelation of this episode because that’s when our Crock Pot dinner will be done and I used extra Parmesean and it’s going to be amazing.

-Peter has a fake Austrailian accent and he really, really shouldn’t.

-Peter also has a shirt with little pictures of flamingos on it and he really, really shouldn’t.

-ALSO, also, Peter has a black wheely bag with a metal frame. Josh confirms that this is his airline bag. I’ll let Peter keep it.

-Madison and Hannah Ann are attempting to make conversation and if you’re wondering why we introverts haaaaaate small talk, it’s because it all sounds like this to us.

-Victoria indicates that her hometown date was just peachy, apparently rating it on a scale of one to “ends in mass murder.”

-But it’s okay, because Peter and his Australian accent are here. This is just spiraling into a rolling Chernobyl of a social situation.

The Bachelor next airs on Monday, February 24 at 8/7c on ABC.