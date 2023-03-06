Victoria Fuller may be back in Mexico, but this time, she already has herself a man.

Victoria, who previously graced the beaches of Mexico for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, has returned for a recent getaway alongside her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Greg Grippo.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old beauty shared a set of photos from Tulum, which started with a mirror selfie to show off her latest tropical look.

Victoria posed in her hotel room while rocking a textured teal bikini with a matching skirt overtop, showing off the same newly bronzed glow BIP saw on their television screens last fall.

She finished her look with a beachy straw hat, a neutral face of makeup, and some bright red nails.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“living🌞,” the former contestant wrote in her caption.

Victoria also shared her outfit details, giving her followers links to the bikini set and the statement hat.

Victoria wore the Palma Top and Byron Bottom in Ocean Green Crinkle, which retailed on Monday Swimwear’s site for $79 each. The Cayman Skirt, which she wore to cover the bottoms, retails for $80.

Victoria shared another photo on her Instagram Story to tell her followers that she had purchased her hat from a guy selling them on the beach. However, she still provided an Amazon link to a similar hat she had purchased twice.

Victoria gives her followers the details of her outfit in Mexico. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller poses with Bachelor Nation boyfriend, Greg Grippo, in Mexico

Other photos in Victoria’s photo carousel showed two beachside cocktails, Victoria’s legs with the ocean in the background, and her and Greg Grippo lounging on a set of beach chairs.

While Victoria and Greg never intertwined on seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise, the two started a relationship right after Victoria was through with filming Season 8 of BIP.

Although viewers saw Victoria fall in love with contestant Johnny DePhillipo on their TV screens while hearing about Victoria and Greg’s alleged relationship in real-time, the two confirmed that they were officially a couple during the Season 8 reunion.

Since then, the two have spent the holidays together, traveled around the world, and even showed off their love with sweet Valentine’s Day tributes.

It seems as if Victoria is thriving more than ever after her most recent stint on BIP, both in her new relationship and blooming career as a podcast host.

Victoria Fuller starts a new business endeavor with her own podcast

On Valentine’s Day, Victora officially launched her podcast, Monsters and Critics previously reported.

The podcast, Uncensored Saints, was created to ensure a “safe space” for Victoria to “take control of her own story.”

After going through such hardship and receiving backlash from Bachelor Nation amid her split with Johnny, Victoria felt it was time for her to take the reins and delve into the world of podcasting — a common practice for many fellow members of the hit ABC franchise.

The podcast was released through Gotham Production Studios, and episodes are available to view on YouTube and listen to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Victoria has had a few guest appearances so far, including her boo Greg Grippo on the premiere episode, titled LOVER.

While she may be dipping her toes into new experiences, Victoria is still keeping her followers up to date on all things fashion, which will undoubtedly remain a priority on her Instagram page.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.