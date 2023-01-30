Something’s surely got Bachelor in Paradise contestant Victoria Fuller glowing these days.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star shared a few snaps for “selfie Sunday,” which had her showing off her glowing complexion as she basked in a pool of natural light.

Victoria gave a few smiles to the camera as her sun-kissed, signature glow took center stage. The beauty tends to keep her makeup natural-looking, which was enhanced with some light blush, a bit of mascara, and a glossy lip product.

The brunette beauty opted for comfort in a black babydoll tank, which featured a low, lacy neckline and a tiny bow in the center.

Although Victoria said on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion that she currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, she decided to have a “staycation” by tagging 1 Hotel Nashville in her first photo.

While the first three photos consisted of slightly different selfies, the last photo included a zoomed in snap of her dog, giving quite a judgemental look to the camera.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller glows for a set of hotel selfies

“swipe for a side eye🖤,” Victoria wrote to shout out her pup, Buxton.

The 29-year-old was first introduced to Bachelor Nation as one of Peter Weber’s top ladies back in 2020.

She appeared again on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she made quite a splash while addressing her breakup with Johnny DePhillipo after the two got engaged during the finale.

At the same time, the former contestant also announced that she was dating Greg Grippo, who appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette. The two have been going strong since their relationship announcement, and he even chimed in on her latest post to let her know that she was a “queen.”

Victoria wrote back to let Greg know that she loved him, which was something the two revealed to each other early on in their relationship.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

It was no surprise to see that Victoria also received a hefty amount of compliments from her followers, as The Bachelor star surely knows how to rock a black garment and highlight her natural beauty.

Victoria partners with Parade for an all-black showoff

Reality TV fame has surely had its perks for Victoria, including the opportunity to partner with the sustainable apparel brand, Parade.

Parade specializes in undergarments and bralettes, which are made of seamless, comfortable material and come in eco-friendly packaging.

Recently, Victoria took to her Instagram Story to show off some of her favorite Parade products, including a few matching black sets. She let her followers know the pieces she was wearing, including the Vintage Rib Plunge Scoop Black Bralette and the Vintage Rib Second Skin High Rise Brief in the color Neptune.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

She also gave her fans a discount code that allows them to receive 35% off the entire site without a minimum purchase amount.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.