Victoria Fuller sure knows a thing or two about a Mexican getaway.

After initially appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Victoria most recently made her splash on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The 29-year-old beauty had quite a memorable time on the beach as she got engaged to fellow contestant Johnny DePhillipo, although the two ended up splitting shortly after filming.

While her time on Bachelor in Paradise may not have worked out in the end, Victoria has recently been reminiscent of her time in Mexico.

Most specifically, of the weather in Mexico.

On Sunday, the reality star shared a throwback of her on a tropical getaway while dressed in her best beach look.

Victoria Fuller is ready for warm weather again after Bachelor in Paradise

Taking to Instagram, Victoria uploaded a three-photo post that first showed her posing outdoors.

The BIP star smiled for the camera as she rocked a simple black bikini made by the swimwear brand VENUS.

She paired the black top with a high-waisted swim skirt, a silver wristwatch, small hoop earrings, and a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses.

Tagging her location as Tulum, Mexico, Victoria wrote that she was “dreaming of warmer days💭🌴.”

The last slide of the post also showed a video of a tropical sunset with lush palm trees waving in the breeze at the forefront.

While it was unclear if Victoria was in Tulum at the time that she uploaded the share, she clarified that she was in her home city of Nashville — where she was “freezing her limbs off” and simply wishing she was somewhere warm.

Victoria clarifies her current location for her Instagram followers. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

While Victoria has had her fair share of travels, both during and after appearing in the Bachelor franchise, she has recently been focused on her newest business endeavor.

Joining many former Bachelor members who have started their own podcasts, Victoria has also jumped on the bandwagon and created a place where she can now control her own narrative.

Victoria Fuller starts her new Uncensored Saints podcast

Becoming a podcast host has become one of the most common career shifts for former contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and Victoria Fuller saw the importance of creating her own platform after the BIP reunion aired last fall.

With the explosive drama centered around the timeline of her breakup with Johnny DePhillipo and her relationship with Greg Grippo, Victoria chose to start her podcast to allow herself and others to have a place to say everything they want — uncensored.

“This is a safe space for me to talk with friends and people I admire about topics ranging from personal growth, relationships, insecurities, religion, and everything in between,” Victoria said in her first trailer to introduce the show.

In terms of initially creating the podcast, she said she never had control over the telling of “her story,” thus wanting to create the space to do so.

“So I want to give people a platform to share their stories, their way, and from their perspectives,” Victoria continued. “From laughing to crying, we will do it all.”

Victoria’s first guest was her boyfriend, Greg Grippo, and the two dished out the facets of their relationship and all of the ups and downs they had faced in such a short amount of time.

Fans can now listen to all available episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or watch full episodes on the Uncensored Saints YouTube channel.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.