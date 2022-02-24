Bachelor in Paradise’s Thomas Jacobs launches a nonprofit to honor the loss of his beloved dog

Thomas Jacobs launches Sofia’s Siblings nonprofit to help support people struggling to cover the cost of sick pets. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise’s Thomas Jacobs is working to make the best of his beloved dog’s death, and he’s changing fans’ lives in the process.

Thomas announced he’s launching his own nonprofit to help cover the cost of treatment for sick pets in honor of his late dog Sofia.

Thomas Jacobs launches a nonprofit to help pet owners in honor of his late dog

Thomas is a self-proclaimed “Dog dad” and hasn’t shied away from sharing just how important his two fur babies are to him. It, therefore, didn’t come as a shock that he was devastated by the loss of his pet Sofia.

“Just want to again say thank you to everybody for the support and love poured in for Sofia over the last couple days. The last 6 months have been really hard, and especially the last couple of days,” Thomas told fans as his voice broke.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

He revealed that he was most shocked by the cost of her care, however, and had spent over $10,000 on treatments and medical appointments. Thomas also opened up about how expensive the cremation process was, especially for pet owners who have to pay a premium to get their pet back.

“I know for a fact that there is no other place in this world Sofia’s going to be but with me, and I can’t even imagine the heartache I’d have if I didn’t have the funds available to do that, or not have the resources to be sound in that decision,” Thomas said. “I don’t want anyone to have to go through that.”

To support pet owners who don’t have the necessary funds, Thomas is starting the nonprofit Sofia’s Siblings as a fund that will be available to help cover costs for families who don’t have the resources.

He is also donating $5,000 himself to mark Sofia’s five years of life.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin mourn the death of their dog Sofia

In an Instagram post late last year, Thomas opened up about the joys and heartache of being a dog dad as he called Sofía a “fighter since the moment she was born.”

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has also gushed on Thomas’s two dogs as they blended with her own corgi Minno.

The two mourned as they said goodbye to one of their beloved family members.

“Heaven gained the sweetest Angel today. I love you forever Sofia,” Thomas captioned a photo on his Instagram story.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Although the couple is clearly deeply saddened by the loss of their pet, they are already working to channel their devastation into helping others through their new nonprofit.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.