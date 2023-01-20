Nothing says romance like Bachelor in Paradise’s Serene Russell in a classic black dress.

The Season 8 star, who got engaged to her fiance Brandon Jones during the finale episode, has been taking to social media post-paradise to show off her latest outfits.

Most recently, the former elementary school teacher posed against a glass wall with a water view behind her, seemingly for a night out in her current city, San Diego.

Serene’s all-black dress, made by Dynamite Clothing, featured a lacy corset bodice accompanied by thin spaghetti straps. She used the thigh-high slit to fully show off her studded stilettos, which truly popped at the base of her entire look.

Serene paired the elegant dress with a pair of dangly black earrings, which also had their moment against her subtle makeup and simple hairstyle.

She was most likely on a date night with Brandon, as the two had already moved in together shortly after their season of Bachelor in Paradise aired in the fall.

“it’s giving romance 🖤,” Serene wrote.

Serene’s dress, the Lace Corset Mini Dress, currently retails on Dynamite’s website for $69.95.

There’s no doubting the fact that Serene’s glow gave the city skyline a run for its money — so much so that former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Teddi Wright couldn’t help but say something.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

When it comes to getting ready for a night on the town, Serene recently let her followers in on a few beauty secrets she has up her sleeve to achieve her glowing look.

Serene Russell shares her beauty regimen

Serene and Brandon recently attended the ESPN And CFP’s Allstate Party At The Playoff Event, and of course, did so in style.

To gear up for the big night, Serene shared a “get ready with me” video on her Instagram, where she took her followers step-by-step through her makeup routine.

Serene started the process by priming her skin before using concealer under her eyes and a cream contour on her cheekbones. After blending the products altogether, she then added light brown eyeshadow to her eyelids, some setting powder, a cream blush to her cheeks, a simple lip gloss, and a few swipes of mascara.

She typically opts to keep her makeup natural-looking, so it was no surprise to see the former contestant use a minimal amount of products.

Serene showed off a few of the products she used, such as the Milani Cheek Kiss, which retails for $10.99, and the Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Highlighter, which sells for $40.

And yeah, the look was definitely “giving romance.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.