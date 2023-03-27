From the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise to her shared San Diego home, Serene Russell has remained quite the fashion icon.

Serene first stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, later appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and getting engaged to fellow co-star Brandon Jones.

While fans may know her for her relationship, she has also become quite a style inspiration for many, keeping fans “in the know” on her latest trendy looks.

Most recently, the former contestant uploaded a set of selfies to show off a new outfit that emulated the perfect mix of dressy and casual.

On top, Serene opted for a white, babydoll corset top that was longer in the front and shorter on the sides.

The elegant piece also featured buttons down the front, frilling along the edge, and a blue floral pattern printed throughout.

To balance out the standout top, she rocked a pair of tan, straight-leg cargo pants. The trendy pants, which included large pockets on both sides, were equally matched with some platform white Converse sneakers.

Serene’s carousel post on Instagram included a close-up mirror shot, a selfie, and a full-body snap that put the entire look together.

A gold chain necklace and a bold lip color took the look to the next level as she let her followers in on the “fit check.”

Fans and friends have chimed in to give their thoughts on Serene’s look, letting her know that she was looking “the cutest” in her “cute outfit.”

Some Bachelor in Paradise contestants also showed some love on her new post, including her Season 8 co-star Genevieve Parisi.

“Lovvvvve the fit,” Genevieve commented.

Along with being an influencer in terms of fashion, Serene has also swiveled into the beauty world in her post-Paradise endeavors.

Most recently, the reality star gave her followers insight into her newest beauty regime, partnering with a new brand to take each step of her routine to the next level.

Serene Russell shares her new beauty routine with Beekman 1802

While Serene was a former teacher before signing on to join The Bachelor last year, she has since made a career out of social media influencing with different brand partnerships.

In a new video to show how she delves into self-care, she used one of her must-have Beekman 1802 skincare products, which are all made for sensitive skin.

Beekman 1802’s products are also made with goat milk and contain only clean and cruelty-free ingredients.

Serene was seen using the Oh! Mega Milk Facial Oil to prep her skin and keep her hydrated, claiming it as a “life saver” against her dry skin.

The facial oil includes fermented plant oils, vitamin C, and goat’s milk, which left her skin feeling “bright, hydrated, & glowy.”

Serene declared that she was having a “gentle self care morning” thanks to Beekman 1802’s products, which can all be found on the brand’s website or in-store at Ulta Beauty.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.