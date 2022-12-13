Serene Russell takes the streets in a bright yellow jacket. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Serene Russell has not been shy in showing off her latest outfits since leaving the Bachelor in Paradise beach.

The 27-year-old bombshell, who found love with Brandon Jones during the most recent season of BIP, clearly wants fans to know her for more than just her relationship.

When it comes to her sense of fashion, Serene has expanded her style beyond the television screen and has been keeping her Instagram followers up-to-date with her latest looks.

Although she recently stole the show in a red minidress on the red carpet of the First Noelle Ball, Serene showed that she can also impress a camera lens outside of a formal event.

On Tuesday, the former contestant shared a photoset of her in a striking yellow jacket while leaning on the hood of a vintage white car.

To spice up the look, Serene opted to wear the jacket tastefully opened — with nothing underneath.

Serene Russell shows off her fashion sense after Bachelor in Paradise

The mustard-yellow jacket was made of a fuzzy material that featured a large feather collar. Serene left the jacket open just enough to show that she had no shirt on underneath, while also keeping the look appropriate.

To match the statement piece, Serene opted for a simple pair of ripped white jeans and white Converse sneakers as she leaned against the vintage vehicle. She also chose to rock her naturally curly hair, which perfectly met the fluffy collar on the coat.

The photos were all accompanied by a reflective glare of the sun, which Serene decided to highlight by using a simple sun emoji as her caption.

Other photos in the carousel included Serene standing in a crosswalk while holding onto the center of her jacket.

Of course, Serene’s fiance Brandon had to swoop in and solidify his spot with the top comment. “God took his TIME with you,” Brandon sweetly wrote.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Aside from fashion shots, Brandon and Serene have also been sharing their new traditions as an engaged couple, especially since they are spending their first holiday season together this year.

Serene Russell promotes Kitsch for the holidays

When it comes to the holidays, Serene has partnered with beauty brand, Kitsch to give her followers a boost for gift giving.

She took to her Instagram Stories to provide her fans with a link that would allow them to get a standard-size pillow sham for under $15.

Serene raved about Kitsch’s satin pillowcases, saying they have helped the quality of her skin and decreased breakage on her hair.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

She even referred to the product as the “perfect stocking stuffer” and let her followers know that the entire website would be 25% off for the entire month of December.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.