Serene Russell shares a gorgeous set of snaps in a cutout one-piece. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise star Serene Russell is starting off the new year by embracing her naturally curly hair.

Serene, who made a splash on the most recent season of BIP, has been using her growing social platform to keep fans updated on all her latest looks.

In a new Instagram share, the contestant posed on a bed while arching her back to make her hair the highlight of the photos.

While her locks may have looked gorgeous as they reflected the sunlight, Serene’s one-piece bodysuit could also not be missed.

She was seen rocking an all-black piece that featured a plunging neckline, a triangular cutout in the center, and straps that both went over her right shoulder.

While Serene may have just moved to San Diego with her new fiance and fellow BIP star Brandon Jones, she tagged the location in the photos as Los Angeles.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Serene Russell calls herself a ‘lioness’

Between her signature glow that viewers saw on Paradise, her slender figure, and her natural locks, it’s no wonder Serene referred to herself as a “lioness” in the caption of her photos.

And, while she may have given herself the title, Brandon Jones couldn’t help but give his own opinion on what he prefers to call her.

“**Godess,” Brandon sweetly commented.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Lucky for curious fans, Serene has shared a few secrets when it comes to how she keeps her hair shiny and growing — especially after spending a summer in Paradise amidst the harsh ocean waters.

Serene keeps her hair healthy with Nutrafol

In a recent Instagram Story video, Serene partnered up with the haircare supplement brand Nutrafol, where she explained how their hair growth supplements have changed the course of her hair.

The brand offers access to a team of naturopathic doctors who are available to help subscribers through their hair growth journey by way of personalized plans.

“My hair’s already so much shinier, softer, looks fuller, after using Nutrafol and I honestly cannot wait for the next couple months to see what my hair looks like after using it consistently,” Serene said about taking Nutrafol.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene said that she is currently on a hair health journey, and thanks to her partnership with the brand, followers can tap the link in her “links” IG Story highlight to get $50 off their first three-month supply of supplements.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.