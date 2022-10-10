Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio says his connection with Sierra was unplanned

Michael Allio says he didn’t plan ahead for finding love on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @michael_alliol4/Instagram

Although many contestants on Bachelor in Paradise enter the show with a potential love prospect in mind, Michael Allio took the more organic route when it came to finding a connection with Sierra Jackson.

During a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Michael explained how he decided to give his first rose to Sierra during last week’s rose ceremony.

Michael, who Bachelor Nation first saw on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, notably left the season early to be back home with his son James. When it comes to being back in the franchise for BIP, Michael has said that he felt more ready this time around and was excited to fully immerse himself in the possibility of finding love in Paradise.

Although Season 8 has only just begun, Michael has seemingly found a deep connection with Sierra — as seen through their sweet on-screen moments and emotional talk about his ability to move on after his wife passed away from cancer.

While speaking with podcast hosts and former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, Michael said his feelings for Sierra were a perfect “case and point of not trying to plan your route.”

He continued to say that many things stuck out to him regarding Sierra, including her energetic personality and beautiful qualities inside and out.

Michael Allio says his connection with Sierra got deep ‘really quickly’

Michael noted that it wasn’t just him who opened up to Sierra, but their connection formed by her being vulnerable.

“We were able to have so many different conversations, and it got deep really, really quickly. And it wasn’t necessarily me just pouring it, but she was giving me a lot in return,” he explained.

He described that the two were able to break down walls when she talked about personal topics such as her upbringing, her mother, and being an orphan in Korea.

Michael also said that for people who truly “know him,” it was no surprise that he was immediately drawn to someone like Sierra.

Michael says he felt pressure when giving out his first rose on Bachelor in Paradise

As a first-timer on Bachelor in Paradise, Michael described what it was like to have the power of handing out a rose, rather than just receiving them as he did during The Bachelorette.

“To actually have the roses, I felt pressure, honestly,” he said. “I think some people may feel like they’re safe or a sense of power, but I was almost just hoping that the women would have it, so you know, we don’t have to make any decisions or anything.”

For Michael, however, it was an easy decision. He said he had many conversations with Sierra leading up to the rose ceremony that solidified his stance on her being his “obvious choice.”

Now fans can wait to see if Sierra will give Michael her rose in return when the women have the power this week.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.