Bachelor in Paradise’s Mari Pepin goes makeup-free in Instagram selfie

Mari Pepin shares her beauty secrets alongside a stunning makeup-free photo. Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise’s Mari Pepin stunned in a “bare-faced” photo where she showed off a makeup-free look.

Mari shared her best beauty tips with fans as Bachelor Nation gushed over her fresh-faced Instagram photo.

Mari Pepin went makeup-free as she shared her best beauty tips with fans

Mari posed in a neon orange ensemble as she gazed into the camera for the shot.

“Bare faced beach babe,” she captioned the post. “What beauty Questions do you have for me?”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum went completely makeup-free for the post to show off her striking features to her fans.

Bachelor Nation gushed over Mari Pepin’s ‘bare faced’ Instagram post

Several Bachelor Nation friends jumped in to support Mari, with fellow Bachelor in Paradise castmate Chelsea Vaughn leading the charge.

“I remember the first time I saw you in the house without makeup and I was like holy $#&@ how is it possible that she got even more beautiful?!”

Mari’s fiancé Kenny Braasch also gushed about her beauty in the comments.

“I tell her all the time she looks beautiful with no make up,” he wrote.

Mari Pepin revealed the beauty regimen behind her makeup-free look

Mari also took to the comments to answer some of her fan’s most pressing beauty questions.

She opened up about her favorite products, treatments, and skincare tips while also addressing rumors she had cosmetic procedures done.

One of the most-asked questions centered around how Mari cares for and maintains her hair. She revealed that a keratin treatment is the secret to her long locks.

She also gave specific product recommendations for her makeup.

Despite thrilling fans with a ton of advice, it appears that Mari isn’t done yet with sharing her beauty secrets. She is planning to create an entire video soon to go more in-depth into her skincare routine.

Mari also addressed and denied comments questioning if she had had lip filler done.

This isn’t the first time Mari has gotten real about her looks on social media as she previously called out comments made about her weight online.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch move in together after rocky Bachelor in Paradise journey

Mari and Kenny are still going strong and have even moved in together after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise.

The boy band manager appears to be as smitten with his fiancée as her fans are and recently paid tribute to their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

The two have also been scouting wedding venues for the perfect place to tie the knot officially.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.