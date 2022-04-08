Bachelor in Paradise’s Kenny and Mari have ‘honeymoon practice’ on trip to Guatemala

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin film in Guatemala together. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin went international this week as they filmed in Guatemala together.

The couple took the opportunity to show off their style, their relationship, and what they had learned from the trip. Both Mari and Kenny took fans behind the scenes on all of their grand adventures in photo and video updates to their social media.

Mari also gave an update on wedding planning as Kenny joked that the two were practicing for their honeymoon.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch film in Guatemala

Kenny and Mari spent the week filming with The Knot, a website and app designed to assist in wedding planning, in Guatemala. The couple gushed about the experience and provided a sneak peek into their resulting photoshoot.

The two did not disappoint fans of their fashion sense as they donned a dapper blue suit and stunning pink gown for a night out in Antigua.

“Honeymoon practice,” Kenny captioned his post of the two cuddled up as well as flashing serious expressions for the camera. Kenny also showed off his modeling chops in a shot of himself lounging on a velvet loveseat.

Mari jumped in with several posts detailing each day of the trip. She started out with an album of herself and her fiance posing in some flowers and enjoying a celebration. Mari once again opted for a dress while Kenny went more casual.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mari Pepin gives an update on wedding planning with Kenny Braasch

The Bachelor in Paradise stars next post was a video montage of some of their favorite memories and experiences.

“Our trip to Guatemala with @theknot was JAM PACKED with so many amazing experiences that will last a lifetime,” Mari captioned the video. “I’ve always been passionate about traveling and I’m extremely grateful to be able to continue experiencing and learning from different cultures around the world.”

Mari included shots of the scenery, local celebrations, their food, and even a snippet of the two sharing a sweet kiss in the street for a photoshoot. She also added that the two are still very early in the wedding planning process and have yet to decide on a date.

Her most recent post covered day two of the trip and featured Mari posing in an eye-catching two-piece set. She later changed into a neon yellow look as she posed for a photographer with fiance Kenny.

Their wedding may still be a ways off, but Kenny and Mari appear to be doing better than ever.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.