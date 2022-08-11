Bachelor in Paradise’s Ivan Hall says Rachel Recchia’s behavior is a red flag

Ivan Hall speaks out about Rachel Recchia. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

As this unique and never-before-seen co-Bachelorette season airs, Bachelor Nation fans and alums have had a lot to say.

While some, like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Katie Thurston, have shown their disgust with producers on how they have carried out the season, others have different things to say.

One of these people is a former Bachelorette contestant and Bachelor in Paradise alum Ivan Hall.

While Ivan made his franchise debut on the crazy Clare Crawley, turned Tayshia Adams season, he also took another chance at love on BIP Season 7.

After reconnecting with his college girlfriend, Ivan has spoken about how he feels this season of The Bachelorette is going.

As he watched the season progress, he had some things to say about Rachel Recchia’s behavior and emotional ups and downs.

Ivan Hall states that Rachel Recchia’s behavior is a concern

While he was on his podcast The Vibe with co-host Demar Jackson, Ivan said, “Rachel is a roller coaster – ups and downs, ups and downs, ups and downs.”

He also discussed how her behavior and the fact that her emotions are all over the place so much is a red flag to him.

Ivan added, “These guys, they have to be like when [host] Jesse [Palmer] comes up to them, and it’s like, ‘Hey, the group date is canceled because some stuff happened and Rachel wanted to cancel.’ In my mind, I’m like, all right, this is one, two, three, four too many times on me.”

He said that he would have switched sides if he was in Rachel’s group of men, and this kept happening.

However, his co-host, Demar, joked that Ivan “would’ve been sent home before he had the opportunity to join Gabby’s group of men.”

While Ivan Hall backed up his opinions, he also defended Rachel Recchia when some fans got cruel

When some fans dissed Ivan for his thoughts and put the blame on production and the edit Rachel has gotten, Ivan did have something to say back. He claimed, “It’s a mix,” meaning he can see their point about the editing, but he also thinks Rachel has been too much of a roller coaster.

When another critic said that Rachel wasn’t there to find love but to gain fame and followers as an influencer, Ivan came to Rachel’s defense.

Ivan called Rachel a sweet girl and declared, “You can go on the show to find love and start becoming an influencer, as well. I don’t see anything wrong with wanting multiple things out of the experience.”

While Ivan had some tough things to say about Rachel and how she has presented herself so far on this season of The Bachelorette as one of the leads, he also doesn’t think fans should belittle her.

For the full episode with Ivan and Demar and their The Vibe podcast, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.