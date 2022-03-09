Bachelor in Paradise’s Hannah Godwin is a Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist

Hannah Godwin is one of 14 finalists for the Sports Illustrated Swim Search. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise’s Hannah Godwin is officially one of 14 finalists for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Search program.

Hannah will participate in the Dominican Republic photoshoot this week after beating out thousands of submissions in the casting call.

The Bachelor alum shared her excitement over the news with fans as she was announced as one of the 2022 Swim Search finalists.

Hannah Godwin is a 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist

The group of 14 women will shoot at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana this week before the winner is given the chance to meet with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team.

“I’m sooo honored to be a @si_swimsuit finalist!!!” Hannah captioned her Instagram story.

Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Sports Illustrated announced the finalists with a page on each of the women’s biographies.

“Godwin was born and raised in Alabama, but recently moved to California. She’s obsessed with being creative and has been able to incorporate that interest into her full-time job as a content creator,” Hannah’s bio read. It also detailed an app founded by Hannah with photo and video editing tools.

Hannah Godwin opened up about her insecurities in her Sports Illustrated Swim Search audition

Hannah applied to the program in February with a short video detailing what the opportunity would mean to her.

“I remember looking up to Sports Illustrated models just being like, ‘gosh, I would kill to, like, feel good in my own skin,’” Hannah said.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum then got real about how her career in social media had further destroyed her confidence as she struggled with backlash from viewers.

She showed that she had come a long way, however, when she briefly left the screen to remove all of her makeup.

“I finally feel like I don’t care what others think about me. I care what I think about me, and that’s something that I truly learned through Sports Illustrated,” Hannah said.

Watch the full video of Hannah’s audition below.

Hannah Godwin applied alongside The Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller

Hannah wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation member gunning for a spot on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit team.

Victoria Fuller also entered the search with a video application. However, it appears that Victoria did not move forward alongside Hannah.

Despite the exciting news, however, Hannah is still competing with 13 other women for the top spot. Viewers will have to wait and see if one of The Bachelor women will come out on top.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.