While Genevieve Parisi may have found paradise last year on the beaches of Mexico, it seems she may have one-upped the experience with her current Fiji vacation.

The Season 8 Bachelor in Paradise star had a rocky relationship with Aaron Clancy on the show, and after claims were made that he had women waiting for him back home, it’s no wonder Genevieve booked a tropical getaway with her bestie to escape the drama.

Genevieve is currently in Fiji alongside her real-life roommate Rachel Recchia, who she met during Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

The two have been showing off their trip on Instagram for the past week, sharing their favorite bikinis and continuing an ongoing joke that they are competing on the reality show Survivor — which films in Fiji.

Most recently, Genevieve shared a glimpse of her tropical look while leaning on a rock in front of beautiful beach scenery.

She has clearly gotten quite the tan since being on the trip, as she looked sun-kissed as ever while showing off her blue-and-yellow printed bikini.

Genevieve Parisi poses on the beach during Fiji getaway

Genevieve tagged the location as Monuriki Island, which was a different island than both she and Rachel had tagged in previous photos.

To keep the Survivor bit going, Gen wrote in her caption, “Tribe has spoken, Rachel is voted off.”

Rachel also posted a similar photo a few days ago, with a caption that hilariously read, “voting gen out at tribal tonight.”

Rachel did confirm that the two aren’t actually competing on Survivor while in Fiji — rather just enjoying their vacation and having a little fun with followers in the meantime.

For now, fans will just have to enjoy Genevieve’s photos of her on the gorgeous islands with her glowing skin and beachy hair.

Genevieve Parisi shares her hair secrets with Nutrafol

Since Genevieve appeared on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, she became known for her long, beautiful brunette locks.

However, she has chosen not to keep any secrets from her followers and gave the credit to the supplement brand Nurtafol.

The brand offers access to a team of naturopathic doctors who help subscribers through their hair growth journey by way of personalized plans.

In an Instagram Story video, Genevieve said that she had completely “fried” her hair in high school, and finally noticed a change about 3-6 months after taking Nutrafol. While she has noticed a substantial amount of hair growth since using the supplements, she has also noticed an improvement in her skin and nails.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

The former contestant said that although it is recommended to take four pills a day, she has found that taking only three has worked for her.

Genevieve’s partnership also allowed her to give her followers a hefty discount. “If you’ve been struggling with the same issue, you can use the link below for $50 off your first 3 months,” she wrote.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.