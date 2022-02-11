Bachelor in Paradise’s Chris Randone appeared to throw shade at other Bachelor Nation alums

Chris Randone implied Bachelor Nation alums treat him differently now in vague Instagram series. Pic credit: @chrisrandone/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise’s Chris Randone appeared to throw shade at his fellow Bachelor Nation alumni today in several vague Instagram Stories.

Chris sparked fan rumors by speaking out about influencers, public relationships, and being ignored by former friends.

Chris Randone accused former friends of ignoring him and faking public relationships

Chris did not hold back in a series of posts implying that he’s been shut out by former friends who he considers to have changed the way they interact with him.

“When the people who use to invite you to everything now ignore you when you ask to get in a party,” he captioned an expletive-filled movie clip.

“Oh you motherf**kers, ok, alright, I’m putting cases on all you b**ches, you think you can do this s**t?” The video said.

He also posted a popular SpongeBob meme with the caption, “Now I know why people stay in public relationships.”

Chris is best known for his Bachelor in Paradise appearance where he met and eventually married Krystal Nielson. However, they split up a year later.

He did not specify if this was the relationship he was referring to in the post.

Another story read, “When the truth comes to light for many of these ‘influencers.’”

Chris Randone said he ‘felt like throwing a little shade today’ toward people who treated him differently

Chris himself made an appearance for his final story on the subject.

“I think I chose violence today, and rarely do I ever do this, but just felt like throwing a little shade, sprinkle a little salt,” he said. “You know, people wanna act different, so I want the smoke.”

This isn’t the first time Chris has butted heads with people in the franchise, however, this series left fans baffled as to who he could be referring to or what had happened.

The most popular guess on this Reddit thread appeared to be about Victoria Fuller’s Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.

However, other fans noticed that he had commented on her most recent Instagram post less than a day ago.

“Vegas lines stand in a over/under 100,” Chris wrote on Victoria’s post about the party. “People slide in DMs after this post. I’m betting the over!!”

Chris doesn’t appear to be planning on revealing any names currently, but he’s clearly not afraid of speaking up about his frustration.

Who do you think Chris Randone has had a falling out with?

