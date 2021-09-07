Kenny Braasch surprised Bachelor in Paradise fans by being one of the most wanted men on the beach. Pic credit: ABC

Who would’ve thought the boy band manager from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette would be one of the most popular singles on Bachelor in Paradise?

Kenny Braasch began his journey in Paradise all-in with Mari Pepin, a contestant from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. However, their relationship quickly came to a halt when she informed him she wanted to keep her options open on the beach.

Demi Burnett used this as an opportunity to capitalize on her vow of stealing the girl’s men, and the situation quickly became a messy love triangle.

The drama isn’t over as the latest to enter the ring in the fight for Kenny Braasch is Colton Underwood’s ex, Tia Booth.

Colton Underwood’s ex Tia Booth recently jumped into the mix

BIP alum Tia Booth arrived at the beach, and it was Kenny that she wanted to go on a date with.

Seeing Kenny with other women solidified Mari’s feelings, and she informed him she ultimately regretted telling him that she wanted to explore other connections.

Kenny didn’t close the door with Mari, but the door is also still open with Tia as he wanted to continue speaking with her the following day.

Despite liking Demi and having a good time with Tia on their date, Kenny admitted in his confessional, “The Mari situation is different than the other ones because, with her, there is something special.”

Bachelor in Paradise viewers can’t believe Kenny Braasch has three women fighting for him

While fan-favorite Ivan Hall is struggling to find his connection, it’s clear Bachelor Nation didn’t expect Kenny to be the most sought over man on the beach.

One Bachelor in Paradise viewer wrote, “The last thing I expected was Kenny being the most wanted man on #BachelorInParadise”

One user wrote, “me trying to figure out how Kenny has THREE (3) girlies fighting over him.”

One critic wrote, “Watching Demi right now is painful. Watching Demi try to win Kenny over by just taking him to the boom boom room was even more painful.”

Another viewer commented on the cringeworthy moment and wrote, “Watching Demi pull the boom-boom room as a last resort and Kenny saying he would literally rather go to sleep.”

Tune into Bachelor in Paradise to see how this messy love square plays out.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.