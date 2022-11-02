Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Fuller stuns in a plunging black dress for the ‘bad boys’

Victoria Fuller poses for her fans in an all-black dress with a low neckline. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Current Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Fuller has no doubt become one of the most recognizable faces in the Bachelor franchise, and her sense of style has surely resonated with fans both on and off-screen.

The 29-year-old bombshell has recently been dominating the beaches of Paradise, forming a strong connection with contestant Johnny DePhillipo that seems solid enough to potentially lead them to a proposal at the end of the season.

Along with her many stylish outfits on BIP, Victoria also keeps her Instagram followers updated in real-time with her current favorite fashion pieces.

Most recently, she shared her own version of a classic black dress with a slow-motion selfie video.

The Paradise star fluffed up her softly curled, signature dark hair as she showed off her floor-length dress.

The tight-fitting gown featured two cutouts on both sides of her midsection, as well as a plunging neckline that showed her incredible physique.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller says ‘bad boys’ like her dress

Whether she was talking about Johnny DePhillipo or not, Victoria gave an ode to “bad boys” with her caption on the post.

“go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like🖤,” she wrote.

Many other members of Bachelor nation chimed in to compliment Victoria’s look, including her current Paradise co-star Brittany Galvin.

“It’s giving dark angel goddess,” she commented.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

“just want I was going for,” Victoria replied back.

It’s no surprise to see Victoria rocking an all-black outfit, as she has often been seen rocking the color in many of her previous Instagram posts — especially while endorsing Savage X Fenty.

Victoria Fuller shows off her personal style with Savage X Fenty

When the Bachelor Nation favorite isn’t dressing up in a fitted gown, she likes to show off the different sides of her own style.

In a recent post, she shared photos of her at a gas station while rocking an all-black outfit that consisted of a pair of sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and a V-neck sports bra with the Savage X Fenty branding around the band.

Victoria is currently an ambassador for the fashion brand, which was founded by singer Rihanna back in 2018.

Another endorsement for the company showed Victoria rocking a lingerie set from the brand, which included a pair of high-waisted underwear and a matching bra top.

Although fans are used to seeing Victoria in more colorful two-piece sets on the beaches of Paradise, there’s no doubt that the brunette beauty can pull off any style.

As for now, Paradise fans at least have Victoria’s stunning Instagram snaps to look forward to, as they wait to see if she will continue on until the end of the season.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.