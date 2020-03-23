Bachelor In Paradise star Nicole Lopez Alvar reveals Love Is Blind star slid into her DMs

Bachelor In Paradise star Nicole Lopez Alvar is binge-watching Netflix just like many of us practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She’s watching Love Is Blind, and despite only being through one episode, she had plenty to say on social media.

As it turns out, one of the cast members previously reached out to her via Direct Message. However, she ignored that attempt at the time.

Of course, fans wanted to know which person from Love Is Blind had contacted her.

Nicole Lopez Alvar reveals who slid into her DMs

On Twitter, Nicole revealed that by watching the show, she was reminded of the Direct Message she had received. She also shared that the person talked about the coronavirus or something and she never responded.

She ended the tweet, saying that she finally understood why people were obsessed with the show after watching a single episode.

While Nicole wanted to talk to her followers about the show, they all wanted to know who had slid into her DMs. She ultimately revealed that the person was Mark Cuevas.

It’s interesting that Mark contacted Nicole via her DMs because he recently hung out with Nicole’s Bachelor In Paradise ex-boyfriend.

Clay Harbor and Mark hung out just before the country went into quarantine mode, asking people to stay at home. At the time, Clay revealed that Mark would be a great Bachelor for the upcoming season of the show.

The timeline isn’t known, but Mark could have reached out to Nicole prior to meeting Clay.

Nicole Lopez Alvar dated Clay on Bachelor In Paradise

Nicole and Clay started dating while filming last summer’s season of Bachelor In Paradise. Even when Clay’s ex-girlfriend Angela showed up, they appeared to get along well.

However, some things Clay had to discuss with Angela made Nicole insecure about their relationship. When it came to the show’s finale, Clay revealed that he wasn’t ready to propose because he wasn’t ready to tell her that he loved her. As it turns out, he had never really said those three special words because he just wasn’t sure how love should feel.

Nicole didn’t want to continue unless he could confirm that he loved her. So, she abruptly left him during the finale even though Clay had hoped they could continue to date outside of the show.

Bachelor In Paradise is expected to return this year.