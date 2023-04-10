Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett pleads for help amid ‘crisis’

Demi Burnett is in crisis mode, and fans are coming to her rescue.

Demi, 28, first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor back in 2019, where she was a standout with her bubbly and unapologetic personality.

However, things have gotten more serious for the former reality star, as she recently pleaded for help on Twitter amid an unfortunate situation.

“I am in a crisis,” Demi admitted to her followers on April 7, furthermore explaining that she is “on the verge” of losing her apartment.

She went on to explain her financial situation, saying she is in desperate need for some quick change.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I am not money motivated, meaning I am willing to share all earnings. I need someone familiar with the industry to please help me make some money,” Demi wrote.

The Bachelor’s Demi Burnett sends out ‘SOS’ amid financial crisis

Demi solidified that she is “willing to work,” saying she can “do a lot of things” and that she “might surprise” someone.

“SOS,” she ended her concerning post.

Pic credit: @demi_burnett/Twitter

Right before her call for help, Demi also addressed the fact that some people have told her to “go away,” which she would only do if they offered to pay her rent.

It’s clear that Demi is having some money troubles, especially now that she has been out of the reality TV spotlight for a few years.

Pic credit: @demi_burnett/Twitter

Demi Burnett’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise

After Demi’s initial stint on The Bachelor, she starred on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she memorably came out as bi-sexual and was the first in the ABC franchise to date another contestant of the same sex on the show.

Demi made her second appearance on the hit spin-off during Season 7, where she was eliminated in Week 4 after her unsuccessful attempt to pursue a relationship with Kenny Braasch.

Demi has admitted that she would never sign on to do Bachelor in Paradise again, however, she has said that she would love to become the first American bi-sexual Bachelorette.

As for other endeavors, Demi started her own podcast, DemiGoddess, in March of last year. While the podcast was steady for a few months, she has yet to upload an episode since last June, which was titled, My Autism Journey.

Fans offer job suggestions amid Demi’s cry for help

Demi has clearly garnered quite the fan base throughout the years, so it was no surprise to see many of her loyal followers jump in to help her current situation.

One fan suggested Demi start a GoFundMe and raise money to help aid in her housing dilemma.

Another claimed that many companies are “still struggling” for talented workers and suggested Demi look into different restaurants, shops, and businesses that are looking to hire employees.

Pic credit: @demi_burnett/Twitter

One follower gave Demi a list of ideas, which included a Twitch stream, brand partnerships that are geared toward Autism, dog walking, transcription, and graphic designing.

As of now, Demi has yet to address her situation further or respond to any of the suggestions she has received on social media.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.