Ashley Iaconetti showed off her toned physique in a bra and underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ashley Iaconetti may just be the definition of perseverance, at least when it comes to dating, and she will always be known as the girl who cries a lot in Bachelor Nation.

However, the Bachelor in Paradise alum never gave up on Jared Haibon and now the pair are married with an adorable baby boy named Dawson, after Jack Dawson from Titanic.

You would never know that Ashley had a baby in the last year by looking at her absolutely stunning figure.

While on Bachelor in Paradise, she was required to wear a bikini on the beach in Mexico pretty much all the time, and fans of the show don’t often see her like that anymore.

But, one of BIP’s favorite contestants recently showed off her toned physique in the name of helping out fans snag a discount from Parade, an underwear brand that offers items for a diverse set of body types.

Ashley posed in a few sets of bras and underwear, happily showing off her toned stomach as she smiled.

The first set was a black bra that looked incredibly comfortable and featured a flower pattern with thicker straps and a band at the bottom. She matched it with a pair of black underwear.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley dropped a link that would give her fans a discount on the Parade website.

She shared a second set that included a pale yellow bra with purple flowers that appeared to be a spandex material and offered a ton of lift and support. It featured thicker straps and looked like it would work for all sizes.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley made sure to give herself a glam appearance, wearing her short dark hair in big, full waves, and applying a dark, smokey eyeshadow look with light pink lipstick.

Ashley uses the Lalabu Kerier for her baby boy Dawson

Being that Ashley is a mom now, she’s become an ambassador for Lalabu, and she herself uses the Kerier baby carrier in orange.

Ashley looked every inch the mom who has it together as she shared a video of herself pushing Dawson in a stroller on grass.

She wore a brown leather pencil skirt and an orange knit tanktop with strappy heels, all while taking care of her baby boy.

In the clip, she stopped the stroller and wrote on top, “I love our stroller, but sometimes it’s easier to run errands without something so clunky.”

She gave a tour of their new home, South Kingstown, Rhode Island, while she carried Dawson in the Kerier baby wrap and offered fans a 30% discount code, which can also be found at the top of her Instagram profile.

