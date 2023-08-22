Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Katie Thurston confronts Blake Moynes for first time since they split

Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner, and we’ve already got the theme song stuck in our heads.

It’s going to be a wild ride with plenty of romance and even a bit of tension as former The Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston comes face-to-face with her season winner, Blake Moynes, for the first time since they broke up.

There’s a lot more in store, too, with three other Bachelorette leads heading to Mexico.

Remember when it was taboo for a lead to hit the beach? Becca Kufrin caught a lot of flak for her trip to Paradise, but it all worked out because she and Thomas Jacobs are still together and are expecting their first child soon.

In addition to Katie, we will see Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson, and Hannah Brown. It’s a safe bet that Charity and Hannah aren’t hitting the beach to find love, though, because Charity just got engaged to Dotun Olubeko on The Bachelorette finale, and Hannah is still dating Adam Woolard.

Katie and Rachel are both single, though, and will be looking for their second (err, third?) chance in Mexico.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ confrontation looks awkward

When Katie Thurston arrived in Mexico, she immediately told Jesse Palmer, “I don’t think Blake’s going to be happy that I’m here.”

Judging by the look on his face when he realizes she’s arrived, it’s clear that Blake is definitely not happy to see her.

It looks just as awkward as when Kendall Long showed up to Paradise to find her ex, Joe Amabile, already bonding with Serena Pitt. They’re already married, by the way, so we’re hoping that whatever confrontation Katie and Blake have works out for them too.

Things look pretty tense in another scene where Katie sat down for a chat with Blake, who couldn’t look less enthusiastic about the encounter.

A serious medical emergency

The latest Bachelor in Paradise spoilers also reveal a “poo” emergency as Samantha Jeffries deals with a serious case of constipation.

While nine days without a bowel movement was alarming and probably made this Mexico trip not a lot of fun, it turned into a light-hearted moment, at least in the Bachelor in Paradise sneak peek, when the cut to a turtle slowly sticking its head out.

We’ll have to tune in to find out if she really delivers a “poop baby” or if Samantha has to leave and get more extensive medical help.

In the meantime, there will be plenty of making out on the beach, and there was even a wedding tease that has everyone trying to figure out who gets married in Mexico this year.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.