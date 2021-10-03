Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Here’s where Abigail and Noah stand amid Dale Moss drama

Bachelor in Paradise stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb seem to be on the road to splitsville, but is there a chance for redemption for this couple? Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is coming to an end, which means couples have to make the decision about whether to get engaged or leave the island alone.

Abigail and Noah seemingly got an early start on that during the most recent episode.

While they were voted the couple that was most likely to leave Bachelor in Paradise together at the 80s themed prom, that seemingly won’t be the case.

Later that night, Noah told Abigail that he didn’t feel she was his person.

Abigail expressed that she was confused because he had just told her the night before that he was falling in love with her.

He maintained that was true and added that it may have helped the situation if she had said she loved him. Regardless, it seems like there’s not much hope for redemption for Abigail and Noah. Or is there?

Abigail and Noah spotted together after Bachelor in Paradise

Even though Abigail and Noah won’t leave Bachelor in Paradise together, it seems there is hope for their relationship.

Reality Steve posted a picture that was sent to him of Noah and Abigail together in person.

He captioned the tweet, “Noah and Abigail at Coffee House on Cherry St in Tulsa, OK earlier today.”

It appears that Abigail and Noah may have wanted to meet in person again after their fight on Bachelor in Paradise aired.

It may have been to get some closure but it also may have been to try to rekindle their romance.

Either way, there’s at least not enough bad blood for them to not want to see each other.

Noah and Abigail at Coffee House on Cherry St in Tulsa, OK earlier today pic.twitter.com/NnO2syEgTi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 1, 2021

Abigail is in deep with Bachelor Nation rumors

Abigail’s sighting with Noah comes just as she has been thrust into the Clare Crawley and Dale Moss breakup rumors.

Sources close to Dale and Clare confirmed that the pair has split and they likely are done for good.

Shortly after, a rumor broke out that Dale had cheated on Clare with a fan favorite, and it didn’t take long for BIP viewers to figure out that it was Abigail who was caught in the middle of this salacious story.

Clare seemingly confirmed these rumors when she uploaded an Instagram post addressing the alleged breakup and tagged Abigail in the post.

While she stated she wasn’t going to speak on her relationship, she didn’t, by any means, express that she and Dale were doing well.

She also threw some shade assumedly Abigail’s way in the caption, writing, “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

Sources close to Abigail have weighed in with mixed opinions. One source said that Abigail and Dale did hook up a while before Bachelor in Paradise and Abigail had assumed that Clare and Dale weren’t serious at the time, meaning it could’ve happened during the time they had broken up and were slowly getting back together.

Another source, however, vehemently stated that the two hadn’t hooked up and were just friends.

It looks like Abigail has plenty of Bachelor Nation drama to work through.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.