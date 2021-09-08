Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Did Becca Kufrin just confirm how things are going with Thomas Jacobs?

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are definitely into each other on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin is making her mark as a “Bachelorette in Paradise” and she has already made it clear that she only has eyes for Thomas Jacobs.

After finally getting a date card and making it clear that she only wants to spend time with Thomas, he also told her that he only would have accepted a date request from her, which he did.

Their connection was controversial because Becca previously gave her rose to Aaron Clancy, who is not friends with Thomas Jacobs. But after Aaron went on a date with Chelsea Vaughn, Becca knew she needed to make a new connection or risk getting set home with no rose and no man.

Thomas and Becca’s connection is quick and strong

Even though Thomas and Becca are the Bachelor in Paradise couple that no one saw coming (or maybe you did if you kept up with the BIP spoilers,) they have really hit it off and even shared a kiss during their first date.

Despite Thomas’s reputation for being “there for the wrong reasons” on Katie Thurston’s season and having issues with quite a few of the men from that season as well, it seems that Becca is smitten.

In fact, they seem smitten with each other based on what we saw when they returned from the date, which is going to really break Tammy Ly’s heart.

Bachelor Nation wants to know if Thomas and Becca are still together

Even though we’re just now watching Becca and Thomas get to know each other, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that they become inseparable in Mexico, but will they make it in the real world too?

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Thomas’s mom may have shared a big spoiler about her son’s blossoming relationship.

According to Reality Steve’s BIP spoilers from before the season even got started, the answer is yes. He claims that Becca and Thomas are still together in real life after filming Bachelor in Paradise together.

But don’t expect an engagement for these two. After all, it was also spilled that Becca breaks up with Thomas before the BIP finale and both of them end up leaving Mexico alone. But somehow, they find their way back to each other after the show and the rest is (hopefully) history.

And now, even Becca has seemingly confirmed that there is still love after Paradise with this photo share. After all, she likely wouldn’t have shared a photo of herself and Thomas together on the day after their first date if things weren’t going well.

Bachelor in Paradise moves to Tuesday nights starting on Tuesday, September 14 at 8/7c on ABC.