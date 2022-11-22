Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Are Victoria and Johnny still together?

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo saw a future together on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo managed to be one of the last couples standing in the finale, but did their relationship go the distance post-show?

Johnny and Victoria were one of the more consistent couples on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, apart from Victoria being at the center of a brief love triangle between Johnny and Alex Bordyukov during “Split Week.”

In fact, Johnny and Victoria’s least solid moment didn’t occur until the end of Monday night’s episode, as Johnny appeared hesitant to commit to an engagement on the beach.

Despite Johnny’s comments surrounding his fears about being tied down and making such a huge life decision, the two still went to fantasy suites together. Victoria shared they have a lot to talk about before the big proposal day.

While trailers for part two of the Bachelor in Paradise finale event tease an engagement for Johnny and Victoria, their life as a couple may be very short-lived.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria has all but confirmed she’s currently in a relationship through subtle and not-so-subtle social media posts, but her current relationship does not appear to be with Johnny — rather Bachelor Nation’s Greg Grippo.

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s relationship status revealed

As confirmed by the often-credible spoiler source Reality Steve, Victoria and Johnny’s relationship is over.

Victoria and Johnny called it quits after getting engaged on the beach.

Reality Steve reported on the breakup news weeks ago, as the couple’s split reportedly occurred in September 2022.

Victoria and Johnny sought couples counseling, according to Reality Steve. However, they ultimately decided it’d be best to go their separate ways.

Victoria Fuller appears to move on with Greg Grippo

Since ending her engagement with Johnny, there’s been tons of buzz surrounding Victoria’s relationship with The Bachelorette Season 17 fan favorite turned villain, Greg.

The pair were spotted together several times, including in Italy and on Nick Viall’s social media as The Viall Files host appeared to “soft launch” the relationship.

Greg left flirty comments under Victoria’s sultry post, and Victoria shared a photo holding hands with a mystery man that fans are confident is Greg, adding fuel to the rumors.

To make it even more likely that Victoria and Greg have explored a relationship, Greg was featured in a trailer for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. BIP host Jesse Palmer asks Victoria directly, “Are you dating Greg Grippo?”

Tune in tonight to see if Victoria and Greg officially announce their relationship and just how Johnny feels about the whole situation during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8’s juicy reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.