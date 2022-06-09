Bachelor in Paradise spoiler: Lace Morris has arrived to begin filming

Lace Morris is coming to Paradise! Pic credit: ABC

Lace Morris first made her Bachelor franchise debut back in January of 2016 when she competed for Ben Higgins’ heart.

You might remember her as the girl who continued to voice aloud to the cameras, the other women, and Ben himself that she wasn’t crazy, despite what viewers saw and thought otherwise.

While she self-eliminated herself in Week 3 so that she could work on her own insecurities and issues, she did decide to go on Bachelor in Paradise that summer for Season 3 of the show.

Not only did she meet someone, but she left as a winner when she got engaged to fellow contestant, Grant Kemp; however, even though the two left after a proposal, they ended up calling it quits months later.

Lace Morris, a Bachelor villain, is back on Bachelor in Paradise

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is starting to film, and contestants’ names are just starting to be released to fans.

One of the very first names to be announced was Lace Morris, as Reality Steve posted it to his Twitter page.

He wrote, “(SPOILER): We’ve got an old school contestant down in Paradise this season. Not to mention a former ‘winner’ who got engaged back in season 3. Lace Morris will be on this season.”

What were fans’ reactions to this news?

Bachelor Nation viewers were mixed on whether they liked the idea of Lace coming back to Paradise.

One fan even inquired, “Darn is it that hard to find contestants to Paradise?” while another simply stated, “Omg.”

A particular person had initially read the caption wrong at first and thought Lace was from Season 3 of The Bachelor, so she thought Lace was super old to come onto the show.

Others were open to Lace coming back and trying again, despite her villain status, as they posted, “Omg Lace!!! IM SO EXCITED!” and “Here for it.”

Two more viewers were also okay with the throwback of Lace as they commented, “I liked Lace. Don’t mind the throwbacks,” and, “Yeah I haven’t been watching Bachelor/Bachelorette for the past 1-2 years, a good throwback or two might get me to watch BIP.”

Whether or not fans are good with Lace competing to find love again on Paradise this fall, she is there and not going anywhere for now. Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see who else, besides Lace and Serene Russell, will be in attendance on the beach.

